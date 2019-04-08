Interview with NTT Security, Best Managed Security Service at the Security Excellence Awards 2018

NTT Security secured a win in Managed Security Service of the Year at the Security Excellence Awards last year, and we sat down with VP Mike Pimlott to talk about what the prize means for the company.

We previously announced the full rundown of winners on the night, and published a gallery showing the event in all its glory.

"Managed Security Service was a hotly contested category, and our success is testament to both the team and the organisation of Computing and its expert panel of judges," Pimlott said.

Mike Pimlott, NTT Security

"The award win is an endorsement from a highly respected group of independents that we are able to deliver against our objectives, and this can only assist us in growing our customer base and strengthening our position in this sector."

On the event itself:

"The team had a fantastic time. It's always a great occasion as it brings together all of the major players from across the information security sector, and provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work and innovation being done throughout our industry to address and meet the challenges of an ever-changing threat landscape."

He added, "We were excited, proud and honoured in equal measure [to win Best Managed Security Service]. At NTT Security we are focused on delivering managed security services and integrated cybersecurity solutions to enable organisations to build effective risk and intelligence-driven security and compliance programs. This recognition is testament to the incredibly hard work put in by our managed security services team and the company as a whole."

NTR Security is part of NTT Group, with a team of over 1,000 professionals working on building security services. "The result is powerful advanced analytics (including machine learning, big data, and complex event processing analysis), extensive threat intelligence and certified, experienced security experts to provide organisations with the strongest possible protection…

"NTT Global Managed Security Services address the acute cybersecurity skills shortage, resource and expertise which most organisations lack, and ensures the customer's network is continuously operated, enabling them to see the whole picture rather than an isolated incident. It also eliminates the need to invest in new technology, removes time-consuming and repetitive workload and reduces overall security spending by allowing security spending to be accounted for via operational expenditure rather than capital expenditure."

As we move into 2019, Pimlott and NTT have plans for the year ahead:

"We're very excited and optimistic about the future, and continuing our mission to help organisations around the world to build effective risk and intelligence-driven security and compliance programs.

"This year we see organisations concentrating on many cyber security goals, including the securing of operational technology and making sure they get the architectural basics right - there's some way to go for many firms.

"We will continue our focus on growth as an organisation and launch new services for our customers to protect them in this rapidly evolving cybersecurity and business landscape."