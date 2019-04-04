UK IT Awards return for 2019

Battersea Evolution has been the home of the UK IT Awards for more than 10 years

The UK IT Awards - the country's largest event for IT, presented by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing - is open for entries.

Every year these awards honour the people, projects, products and companies that are shaping the industry, at a sparkling black tie event in Battersea Park, London. More than 1,400 technology professionals attend every year, and it's the perfect chance to peacock in front of your peers.

Winning an award on the night is a real point of pride for the winners, acting a boost to both profile and business opportunities. ServiceNow, which won Business IT Innovation of the Year in 2018, said, "This award shows that we've now become a truly global company."

New categories in 2019 include Inspirational Individual of the Year, Sustainable Organisation of the Year and Diversity Inclusion Project of the Year, as well as long-standing favourites like Vendor of the Year, Emerging Technology of the Year and the coveted CIO of the Year.

Last year's CIO of the Year winner, Ian Penny of Hiscox, said, "The breadth and depth of talent amongst the finalists shows the strength of the UK IT industry, and being recognised by my peers is an incredible outcome...

"Winning this award is amazing recognition and reinforces that whilst leaders set the direction, it is the team and taking personal accountability, from our apprentices and year in industry students to our most experienced colleagues, that will take us to where we need to be. We need to keep up the energy, hard work and curiosity."

With a review like that, what are you waiting for? Enter now!

Entries this year close on the 5th July, with a shortlist announced in mid-August. Following a judging day at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in September, we will announce our 2019 winners at the event itself on the 13th November.

You have to be in it to win it, so remember to get your entry in early.