Intel unveils new range of processors and data centre technologies

Intel has unveiled a range of next-generation microprocessors and platform technologies aimed at servers running in the data centre.

The announcements include new Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory, SSDs, Intel Agilex FPGAs and Ethernet technologies.

Intel claimed that these technologies will "enable the accelerated movement, storage and processing of the world's data" and "accelerate innovation in a data-centric world".

Second-generation Xeon

One of the big announcements is the second generation Xeon Scalable processor, which Intel claimed "creates an evolutionary leap in agility and scalability" and will enable organisations to "drive forward their most ambitious digital initiatives with a feature-rich, versatile platform".

Capabilities include support for Intel Optane DC persistent memory, which delivering up to 36TB of capacity; Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0; built-in Intel Deep Learning Boost, delivering up to 14x2 inference throughput improvement; and Intel Speed Select Technology.

Intel has also announced the Xeon Platinum 9200 processor, which has been designed for high-performance computing, analytics, artificial intelligence and high-density infrastructure.

Additional processors include the Intel Xeon Platinum Processor, Xeon Gold (6200 Series), Xeon Gold(5200 Series), Intel Xeon Silver (4200 Series) and Intel Xeon Bronze (3200 Series).

There are also second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors for workstations, which have been optimised for purpose-built platforms in sectors such as architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), media and entertainment, artificial intelligence, oil and life sciences.

Other announcements

To complement these, Intel's new Security Libraries for Data Center simplifies the "integration and deployment of hardware-rooted Intel security technologies at cloud scale".

Intel has updated its Select Solutions portfolio with nine new or updated solutions, as well as six additional configurations that will launch soon. It said the "configurations are optimised to take full advantage of the latest data-centric product enhancements".

And it's teamed up with Lockheed Martin on a new virtualisation platform, which provides full-stack capabilities. Intel said the platform provides "greater data confidentiality through VM memory encryption and cache isolation and "robust platform integrity with trusted boot all the way through to runtime".

Looking to expand its edge computing capabilities, Intel has launched a new line of Intel Xeon D-1600 processors for "dense environments where power and space are limited, but per-core performance is essential". They feature up to 8 cores.

Meanwhile, Intel said its new Optane DC persistent memory "accelerates IT transformation to support the demands of the data era" and provides "faster-than-ever analytics, cloud services, virtualization and next-generation communication services".

Finally, Intel has introduced a new series of Ethernet products that "connect servers and storage to move data faster". This includes the Intel Ethernet 800 Series controllers and adapters, which support speeds of up to 100 Gbps.

Delta is a new market intelligence service from Computing to help CIOs and other IT decision makers make smarter purchasing decisions - decisions informed by the knowledge and experience of other CIOs and IT decision makers.

Delta is free from vendor sponsorship or influence of any kind, and is guided by a steering committee of well-known CIOs, such as Charles Ewen, Christina Scott, Steve Capper and Laura Meyer.

Ten crucial technology areas are already covered at launch, with more data appearing and more areas being covered every week. Sign-up here for your free trial of the Computing Delta website.