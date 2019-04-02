Toshiba Europe to rebrand as Dynabook

Toshiba Client Solutions Europe has rebranded as Dynabook in a move that follows its acquisition by Sharp in October last year.

Dynabook is one of the brands that Toshiba has used on its laptops for years in Japan, although it is less well known in Europe, where the Toshiba brand long enjoyed a reputation for making solid laptops.

The rebrand is "effective immediately". It comes after Sharp Corporation acquired a 80.1 per cent share of Toshiba Client Solutions in October 2018, a sale that followed Toshiba's near-bankruptcy due to the 2015 accounting scandal and US nuclear construction liabilities.

The company subsequently spun-out its highly regarded semiconductor business - retaining a significant share stake - in order to raise funds. That deal had been protracted by the opposition of its NAND flash partner Western Digital, who claimed that it had the right of first refusal in such a divestiture. Its bid, however, was insufficient.

Dynabook Europe will continue to offer a broad range of mobile products, including laptops and ‘mobile edge computing solutions'. Customers in the UK include Coventry County Council and the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

In time, the Toshiba brand name will disappear from laptops and other mobile computing devices in Europe, to be replaced by Dynabook - not to be confused with software vendor Dynatrace, which was spun-out of Compuware in January 2015.

