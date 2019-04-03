Interview: Matt Groshong, CTO EMEA, McCann Worldgroup

Matt Groshong, CTO EMEA for McCann WorldGroup, talks to Computing about an upcoming office condolidation project, and his thoughts on cloud evolution in this video.

"Our office move is a major transformation, taking several locations and collapsing them together," says Groshong. "Our mission across the UK is about integration. We are more successful as a business when we pitch for work together. We're a collection of agencies and disciplines, and we're excited about moving in together, bumping into one another and driving integration because we're located in the same place.

"No matter how much digital transformation we do, nothing beats a face to face conversation, for us that's very key. For me this move provides the opportunity to take work we've done in Office 365 and replicate that into meeting rooms and into how we set up office space.

"We're designing a more flexible working space; with O365 we can allow people working remotely to interact through conferencing and collaboration tools. We wanted to get the O365 migration out of the way, then build on it with this move to a more integrated office."

Watch the video for the full conversation.

