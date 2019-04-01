TSB to take back control of its IT banking platform a year after platform migration meltdown

TSB is planning to break its contract with its parent company's IT organisation and take its IT back in-house.

The move comes almost a year after a botched banking platform migration caused an IT meltdown, locked customers out of their accounts for several weeks, and enabled scammers to move in.

The IT disaster was caused after TSB migrated from the banking platform of its former parent, Lloyds Banking Group, to the Proteo4 banking platform developed and run by Sabis, the technology subsidiary of its parent, Banco Sabadell, the fifth largest banking group in Spain.

Banco Sabadell acquired TSB for £1.7bn in March 2015, less than a year after it was floated on the London Stock Exchange following its divestiture from Lloyds.

However, TSB now claims that the majority of fixes to Proteo4 have been applied and that the bank will now take direct ownership of its IT estate. This will include taking over contractual relationships with third-party suppliers.

At the same time, TSB has also appointed Mike Errington as its full-time CIO after three months at the bank. The former head of technology at Royal Bank of Scotland was brought-in to help finish off patching up TSB's IT systems.

Errington acquired plenty of experience in fixing errant IT systems at RBS, where he acquired the nickname of ‘offshore Errington'. He retired from RBS in 2014.

According to banking sector magazine Finextra, Errington's brief will include taking "full ownership of the bank's tech platform" and creating "new technology capability within TSB". He will be assisted by Carlos Abarca - who spent three years at TSB as CIO and chief migration officer - who has been appointed chief technology innovation officer.

See below for full covered of the TSB banking platform migration disaster

The IT Leaders' Summit is back - coming to London on 23 April.

This year, it will focus on 'Driving the Digital Roadmap for the Enterprise'. Speakers include Shivvy Jervis, The Trainline's Mark Holt, NatWest's Tom Castle McCann's Matt Groshong and a special keynote from a high-profile tech leader and visionary. For more details - and to reserve your place - check out the dedicated website. Places are FREE to qualifying CIOs, IT leaders and senior IT pros, but are going fast!