The top-10 biggest cyber security stories in March

Cyber security not keeping you awake at night? It should do...

In Autumn 2016, the vulnerabilities of millions of internet-connected devices were laid bare when the Mirai ransomware was unleashed. Taking advantage of surveillance cameras and digital video recorders (DVRs) running out-of-date and unpatched versions of Linux, Mirai was used to wreak havoc.

And now, warn security researchers, it's back…

10) New variant of Mirai botnet malware targets enterprise IoT devices

Security experts from Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 threat intelligence group claim to have uncovered a new variant of the Mirai IoT malware targeting enterprise IoT devices, as well as high-end smart TVs from LG.

Unit 42, which investigated the new Mirai malware in detail, reveals that the variant boasts several new capabilities, including 11 new exploits. In total, the malware now contains 27 exploits. "These new features afford the botnet a large attack surface," Unit 42 researcher Ruchna Nigam warned in blog post.

9) Major security flaw found in Switzerland's online voting system

"It's not the people who vote that count. It's the people who count the votes," Josef Stalin, the despotic leader of the Soviet Union, supposedly once observed.

That's why security flaws in online voting systems (and voting machines) is such a big issue: it requires a lot of effort to fiddle conventional pen-and-paper votes, but only a few smart people to subvert a computerised vote.

The Swiss e-voting system was developed by a company called Scytl, and manages a large number of electoral 'events' all over the world. But a team of researchers claim to have found a critical security flaw that could enable hackers to manipulate votes without detection.

And in referendum-happy Switzerland, of course, it's not just the composition of the government that is decided by the electorate, but many important national issues.

However, in an exclusive interview with Computing, David Galindo, one of the developers behind the Swiss online voting system, claimed that there was a low probability of the security flaw ever being exploited, adding that Scytl's bug bounty system had done its job.

8) Lack of resources is preventing cyber threat hunting

Computing regularly conducts research among CIOs and other IT leaders about their projects and priorities. In recent research, sponsored by Carbon Black, Computing found that more than three-quarters of organisations simply lack the resources to employ threat hunters to find security holes before the black hats do.

That wasn't the only finding from the report: One-third of organisations, according to the research, are targeted in multiple cyber attacks every week, with more than a quarter claiming that they experience attacks at least once a month.

To learn more, read the full report: Outsmarting the Smart: Entering the Age of Threat Hunting

7) How hackers stole $20 million from Bank of Mexico

It's bad enough that the world would appear to be full of very smart miscreants, targeting companies and organisations across the globe for fun and profit. But, in a number of cases, nation states are also targeting the same organisations - and for the same reason.

The finger of blame for a series of sophisticated cyber attacks on banks in recent years has been pointed squarely at the government of North Korea, which has a record of making the Cosa Nostra look like little more than a bunch of over-enthusiastic entrepreneurs.

But despite missing out on a $951 million payday in the Bangladesh Bank heist - getting away with ‘only' $81 million - North Korean government cyber crooks cast around for some more lackadaisical banks to target and, in April 2018, alighted on Bank of Mexico.

The attackers, according to security expert Josu Loza, were assisted by multiple flaws in the bank's network security, as well as security lapses in SPEI (Mexico's domestic money transfer platform, run by Banco de México) assisted the hackers in their attacks.

Loza claimed that Bank of Mexico's network lacked the kind of segmentation and access controls that would have made it much harder to access something as sensitive as the SPEI transaction servers.

Of course, North Korea isn't the only country known to target banks and their payments infrastructures - the US National Security Agency has some pretty nifty tools enabling it to obtain a God's eye into the SWIFT global payments network as well.

6) Unprotected MongoDB databases expose millions of surveilled social media accounts in China - as well as the ‘BreedReady' status of 1.8 million women

Hollywood films depicting dystopian Orwellian societies rarely feature anything as banal as the omniscient state, err, accidentally exposing its various surveillance activities for all to see in unprotected online databases.

It's been known for years, of course, that early iterations of MongoDB were not secure by default. However, that clearly isn't in the computer science curriculum at universities in China, with the news that various government surveillance databases had been bunged online using insecurely configured iterations of MongoDB.

These didn't just expose millions of social media accounts that had caught the eye of the authorities in China, but also, bizarrely, the ‘BreedReady' status of 1.8 million young women in China.

Once the news went public, remedial action was quickly taken, although it might have been considered poetic justice if they'd been found first by ransomware scammers.

