AMD's upcoming Navi 20 GPU architecture to come with ray-tracing capabilities

Metro Exodus was one of the first games to take advantage of ray tracing - provided by Nvidia's rival RTX cards launched earlier this year

Fresh rumours about new features AMD is working on in its upcoming Navi GPUs have emerged, suggesting that it is working on ray-tracing capabilities, among other features.

That's according to a video from YouTube channel RedGamingTech.

The video claims that AMD is not only working to refine its GCN microarchitecture but should also provide some much-needed tougher competition to NVIDIA in the high end of the market with its supercharged Navi 20 chip.

Navi GPUs will come in 10 and 20 variants. Navi 10 chips will launch this year, most likely in July, and products based on the the updated Navi 20 GPU architecture will follow in 2020.

According to RedGamingTech, the ray-tracing capabilities of AMD Navi 20 chip could challenge or even exceed the capabilities of Nvidia's RTX 2080 Ti and GeForce RTX 2080 graphics cards. The improved architecture will also fix the weaknesses found in older architectures, the video claims, although it doesn't provide any details about those weaknesses or how they will be mitigated.

RedGamingTech said it acquired the information from reliable sources who were very accurate in their claims in the past.

It is interesting to note here that AMD's Navi 20 GPUs will likely launch sometime in 2020 which is still much far away. Nvidia has said in the recent past that it is in no hurry to rush to 7nm process right now and can easily achieve competitive performance to watt figures on 12nm FinFET process.

So, it is possible that Nvidia could be looking for enhanced 7nm+ or 5nm node and may consider to completely exclude the 7nm process off their tables.

Recently, some reports have also claimed that AMD Navi GPUs may be equipped with features such as Variable Rate Shading.

There is no doubt that AMD would be working to enhance its Graphics Core Next architecture for upcoming Navi GPUs, but the actual features of these chips will really be known only after they are officially launched.

