Two in three UK businesses highly concerned by enterprise threat landscape

Reacting to security incidents can feel like this - without knowing how to juggle

Recent research conducted by Computing and Carbon Black has revealed that 59.9 percent of organisations are highly concerned about the cyber security threats over the next six months, with a further four percent ‘extremely concerned'. Meanwhile, less than ten percent showed little concern for the enterprise threat landscape.

The results speak to the current state of security inside today's businesses. While cyber-attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, the network perimeter is eroding as firms move workloads into the cloud and employees become increasingly mobile.

The research reasons that the changing picture demands a revised approach to combatting security threats:

"Faced with this complex environment, many security teams are not able to keep pace with the swift evolution of techniques, tactics and procedures used by threat actors - who themselves are aiming to bypass existing prevention and detection control.

"All too often, security teams are limited to reactively dealing with attacks that happened in the past, instead of proactively getting on top of threats when they actually take place and anticipating future vulnerabilities and threat vectors.

"This is despite the fact that organisations are concerned about how the enterprise threat landscape will evolve over the next six months."

One such different approach is threat hunting. Instead of reacting to clear out identified threats, threat hunting prompts the security team to constantly monitor for and pursue abnormal activity that could indicate a compromise. It is a continual proactive process, rather than a reactive one.

To learn more, read the full report: Outsmarting the Smart: Entering the Age of Threat Hunting.