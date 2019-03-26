How AECOM's $2.3bn outsourcing deal with IBM went disastrously wrong

Computing charts the recent history of the ailing deal, with rumours building that the companies are on the cusp of acrimoniously parting company

Engineering giant AECOM announced its decision in January 2017 to outsource the vast majority of its IT personnel to IBM in a $2.3bn deal. The strategy involved a large number of redundancies in IT, with many staff being offered the opportunity to transfer to IBM to work on the contract.

However, the move was soon plagued by a variety of issues, largely involving broken processes, overloaded teams, and extremely low morale amongst staff.

In many ways it presents a blueprint for how no to manage a major outsourcing deal. Here is our timeline of everything that happened, from the date of the announcement, to the present day.

27 Jan 2017

Computing first caught wind of the news from a post on layoff.com, a site which encourages employees to post about job losses. The post suggested that morale amongst technology staff at the firm had plummeted, with one user 'unwanted employee', predicting that any offer of alternative roles at the firm will not be attractive.

Whilst no public announcement was made by either AECOM or IBM, Computing heard that staff received letters in mid-January informing that of the decision, but were told what would happen to their roles.

"They Outsourced the IT Department to IBM for 4 months and then what? We get an offer of a job 100 miles away and if we don't accept we are Terminated without any sevrans [sic] pay for years of

User 'shafted123' complained that IT staff only learnt about the move at the same time as the rest of the company.

"So you were right. AECOM IT is being outsourced to IBM. 950 dedicated staff who have worked their butts off for this terrible company are now at risk. Maybe 30-40% will get jobs with AECOM or IBM, if they are unlucky enough to have to take them!

"It was announced to the whole company by email before anyone in IT had been informed, that's just charming!

"Worked for this horrible company for a long time in its various guises, can't wait to take the payoff and escape!!!"

User 'onewhoknows' pinned the blame squarely on Peck himself.

"IBM is forcing relocation and is expected to layoff people not retain then. AECOM cio Tom Peck is to blame for this. Not Vance or anyone else. He drove IT into the ground. And misused millions of dollars."

This initial story prompted the first of many inside sources at AECOM to contact Computing anonymously, giving their side of the story. Just a few days after publication, we heard about the true scale of the redundancies.

30 Jan 2017

A new inside source claimed that only 50 jobs were to be retained at AECOM, with the bulk of the remainder of the almost 1,000 IT staff likely to be made redundant.

"On January 10th, AECOM's CIO Tom Peck held a Town Hall meeting with our Global IT Team to announce that they're outsourcing AECOM's IT to IBM, per a deal signed on December 31st, 2016," wrote the source.

"During his presentation, a visibly nervous and flustered Tom Peck explained that of the c1,000 IT jobs at AECOM, a scant 50 jobs, nearly all management, will be retained.

"Around 230 jobs will be transitioned to IBM on February 1st, with the possibility of being hired by IBM after June 2017. The rest will be laid off, the US workers first with Canada, UK, and Asia unknown, hopefully with severance pay," the source added.

And the inside sources continued coming forward, with another claiming that the redundancies were having an impact on customer projects.

1 Feb 2017

There are delays in major IT projects at Aecom following the announcement that the entire department will be outsourced to IBM, an inside source claimed.

The source, who didn't want to be named, stated that two large projects are currently being delayed, whilst smaller programmes are rushed through before staff are lost.

Having grown largely via acquisition, including the purchase of rival firm URS in 2014 for $6 billion, AECOM still operates a large number of domains, and their migration programme was one of the works allegedly being delayed.

"AECOM's umbrella has over 50 domains from other companies that we've been working on migrating into a single domain," stated the source, claiming that this work is being delayed, in addition to another project to upgrade all Microsoft Office installations to the latest version.

At the same time, some smaller unified communications projects were allegedly been rushed through.

"They actually sped up the timeline of a conversion from Lync/Skype to Cisco Jabber so that it was rolled out enterprise-wide just a few days before the layoffs were announced," said the source.

Next: 2018 - The deal is "a mess" and the CIO never wanted it