Apple expected to unveil gaming, video streaming and news subscription services today

Apple is expected to unveil a slew of new subscription services at its event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California today.

However, the launch will almost certainly be punctuated by the products and services that won't be signing up to be part of Apple's push.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to announce video streaming and news subscriptions services, as well as a gaming subscription and a credit card service (linked to investment bank Goldman Sachs) during the event today.

The event will mark Apple's "pivotal shift" and "biggest strategic move" since the launch of the iPhone in 2007, some analysts have suggested.

Apple is currently facing stagnation in its three main hardware markets - smartphones, PCs, and tablets - with fewer people now upgrading their gadgets to the latest version every year or two.

Although Apple still pulled in $265.6 billion in revenues in 2018, largely from sales of its iPhone, iPad and Mac hardware, Cook appears determined to cultivate new growth in services, pulling in new revenues from its millions of loyal customers.

Last week, in an unusual step, Apple announced some new hardware products on its website, including upgraded iPads, iMacs and AirPods. In the past, it would have held a glitzy event to herald the arrival of new hardware. The low-key releases, suggested some, were down to Apple 'clearing the decks' ahead of its launch today.

Earlier this year, it was first reported that Apple is working to on a new gaming subscription service, which would enable users to access a library of games by paying a monthly subscription fee.

Now, Bloomberg reports that Apple's gaming service will offer a bundle of games, and likely include only paid games from third-party developers, such as NBA 2K games, Minecraft, Stardew Valley, Monument Valley 1 and 2, and Heads Up!

Titles relying on a freemium model are not expected to be part of the subscription.

The service will focus on iPads and iPhones only. Apple would collect the monthly subscription fee, and redistribute the revenue to game developers based on the time spent by users to play games in the bundle.

Apple video streaming service is expected to focus on original content, including movies, documentaries and television shows from producers such as Oprah, M. Night Shyamalan, and Damien Chazelle. According to Bloomberg, Hulu and Netflix won't be involved in the service.

Apple News service will offer stories from various magazines, newspapers, and websites, including The Wall Street Journal and Vox, on iPads, iPhones, and Macs. The service will be offered through Apple News app and is expected to cost $10 a month.

Apple may also announce a credit card, in association with investment bank Goldman Sachs, which will be available only to iPhone users. According to Bloomberg, Apple's iOS 12.2 update will come with a new Wallet app, paving the way for the credit card.