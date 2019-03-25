Deadline extended for Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2019
Interest has been even higher than expected, so take advantage of this extra time and perfect your entries!
The Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to honour the companies and individuals who are driving enterprise IT forwards. Launched two years ago, they are one of Computing's fastest-growing events; and, due to massive interest in 2019, we have extended the entry deadline.
Rather than closing on the 29th March, we are extending entries until the 18th April, giving every company the opportunity to wow our judges and make it onto the shortlist.
This year's judges come from both public and private industries, as well as the charity sector. They include Alok Raj, chief architect at the Department for Education, and Dave Perry, CTO of the DVLA; as well as Tiffany Hall, CIO of Cancer Research UK; Ryan Bryers, CTO & CIO of Carfinance 24/7; and Beverly Heath, delivery manager at MooD International.
Extending the deadline is no reason to rest easy, though - it is up to you to show that you deserve to win. Use the extra time to perfect your entry and enter now!
Organisational Excellence
- Digital Team of the Year
- Digital Service Company of the Year
- Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations
- Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs
- **NEW** Digital Transformation of the Year - SMEs
- **NEW** Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations
- Project Team of the Year
- Design Team of the Year
- Development Team of the Year
Project Excellence
- **NEW** Best Automation Project
- Security Project of the Year
- Big Data Analytics Project of the Year
- Best Not-For-Profit Project
- Best Public Sector Digital Project
- Best Large Enterprise Digital Project
- Small To Medium Digital Project
- Mobile Project of the Year
- Machine learning / AI Project of the Yearto organisation
- Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality Project of the Year
Personal Excellence
- Scrum Master of the Year
- Product Manager of the Year
- **NEW** Data Analyst of the Year
- **NEW** DevOps Leader of the Year
- Digital Hero of the Year
- Young Digital Professional of the Year
- Digital Ambassador of the Year
- CDO of the Year
