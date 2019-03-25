Deadline extended for Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2019

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to honour the companies and individuals who are driving enterprise IT forwards. Launched two years ago, they are one of Computing's fastest-growing events; and, due to massive interest in 2019, we have extended the entry deadline.

Rather than closing on the 29th March, we are extending entries until the 18th April, giving every company the opportunity to wow our judges and make it onto the shortlist.

This year's judges come from both public and private industries, as well as the charity sector. They include Alok Raj, chief architect at the Department for Education, and Dave Perry, CTO of the DVLA; as well as Tiffany Hall, CIO of Cancer Research UK; Ryan Bryers, CTO & CIO of Carfinance 24/7; and Beverly Heath, delivery manager at MooD International.

Extending the deadline is no reason to rest easy, though - it is up to you to show that you deserve to win. Use the extra time to perfect your entry and enter now!

Organisational Excellence

Digital Team of the Year

Digital Service Company of the Year

Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations

Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs

**NEW** Digital Transformation of the Year - SMEs

**NEW** Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations

Project Team of the Year

Design Team of the Year

Development Team of the Year

Project Excellence

**NEW** Best Automation Project

Security Project of the Year

Big Data Analytics Project of the Year

Best Not-For-Profit Project

Best Public Sector Digital Project

Best Large Enterprise Digital Project

Small To Medium Digital Project

Mobile Project of the Year

Machine learning / AI Project of the Yearto organisation

Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality Project of the Year

Personal Excellence