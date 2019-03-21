Computing and CRN launch the Women in Tech Festival UK

The UK's leading publications covering the UK IT Industry and the Channel collaborate on a new event

Computing and CRN are proud to launch the Women in Tech Festival UK.

We'll be celebrating successful women in the IT industry, sharing personal experiences of their journeys and the challenges along the way.

This one-day event will provide insight from how to create a professional you, to building and maintaining a successful team, and not to forget case studies involving cutting-edge technology.

Whether you're the ‘Next Generation', an ‘Inspirational Leader', or an ‘Innovator of Tech' this event will offer inspiration of not only how to improve yourself, but how to help others too. With a keen focus on addressing diversity throughout the day, this event is for anyone within the industry.

The sad truth is that there is still a huge diversity problem in the UK's IT industry. Fewer than 20 per cent of IT employees are women, and schools and universities report stagnant or even falling numbers of females taking STEM-related subjects.

That's why we have launched this event, designed to celebrate the many female success stories in the industry, and show women of all ages that opportunities are there for them in IT.

Computing also recently launched the Women in IT Excellence Awards for 2019, building on the success of the previous two years.

You can see all the winners from 2018 here.