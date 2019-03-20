NASA Mars 2020 rover 'successfully landed' on Mars in simulated touchdown
Mars 2020 rover is scheduled for launch on 17 July 2020 and will touch down on Mars six months later
NASA Mars 2020 rover simulated a successful landing on Mars earlier this year in a test to prepare for a new mission to Mars next year. According to NASA, this was the first time that the Mars 2020...
More news
Lexus, Toyota, Ford and Porsche panned for 'poor' keyless car security
Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes and Land Rover security considered 'superior' by experts at Thatham Research
More than one reality can exist simultaneously at the quantum level, new experiment suggests
The experiment, known as 'Wigner's Friend', was first postulated in 1961 by the physicist Eugene Wigner
Establishing a business case for DevOps
"The case for DevOps makes itself," said a panelist
Quantum computer program developed to detect leakage of encoded information to unwanted states
University of Warwick developed program will give quantum computer users the ability to ascertain that their machines are doing precisely what they are supposed to do
Back to Top