NASA Mars 2020 rover 'successfully landed' on Mars in simulated touchdown

Mars 2020 rover is scheduled for launch on 17 July 2020 and will touch down on Mars six months later

The Systems Test 1 for Mars 2020 rover was conducted for about two weeks in January. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech
  • Dev Kundaliya
NASA Mars 2020 rover simulated a successful landing on Mars earlier this year in a test to prepare for a new mission to Mars next year.  According to NASA, this was the first time that the Mars 2020...

