Norsk Hydro recovers some systems following Lockergoga ransomware security breach
Norsk has recovered priority business systems after falling victim to Lockergoga ransomware attack
Norsk Hydro has confirmed that some of its systems are back up and running after suffering a ransomware attack on Tuesday. In a Facebook post this morning, the Norwegian aluminium producer, the second...
More news
Lexus, Toyota, Ford and Porsche panned for 'poor' keyless car security
Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes and Land Rover security considered 'superior' by experts at Thatham Research
More than one reality can exist simultaneously at the quantum level, new experiment suggests
The experiment, known as 'Wigner's Friend', was first postulated in 1961 by the physicist Eugene Wigner
Establishing a business case for DevOps
"The case for DevOps makes itself," said a panelist
Quantum computer program developed to detect leakage of encoded information to unwanted states
University of Warwick developed program will give quantum computer users the ability to ascertain that their machines are doing precisely what they are supposed to do
Back to Top