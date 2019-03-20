Google unveils Stadia gaming platform
Google claims its new service will free players from the limitations of traditional consoles and PCs
Google has unveiled a new gaming platform that will enable users to stream and play console-quality games on any type of screen. Announced at the Games Developers Conference on Tuesday, Google Stadia...
More news
Lexus, Toyota, Ford and Porsche panned for 'poor' keyless car security
Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes and Land Rover security considered 'superior' by experts at Thatham Research
More than one reality can exist simultaneously at the quantum level, new experiment suggests
The experiment, known as 'Wigner's Friend', was first postulated in 1961 by the physicist Eugene Wigner
Establishing a business case for DevOps
"The case for DevOps makes itself," said a panelist
Quantum computer program developed to detect leakage of encoded information to unwanted states
University of Warwick developed program will give quantum computer users the ability to ascertain that their machines are doing precisely what they are supposed to do
Back to Top