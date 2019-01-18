Computing

'Faster Payments' glitch affecting Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland

  • Computing News
Lloyds Banking Group's Faster Payments services have gone down today, affecting customers of Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank. 

The system has been down since at least 7am, with customers unable to make payments or transfer money, and reports increasing throughout the day. 

The borkage sees the banking group's online and mobile banking services return an error message when a payment or transfer is attempted, with customers advised to "check back in two hours". 

Lloyds Banking Group, though, took a few hours to issue a statement admitting to the downtime. 

"We are aware that some customers are experiencing problems with making Faster Payments," it said. 

"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We would like to assure customers they will not be out of pocket as a result of this issue, and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

However, the technical issue isn't just affecting ordinary consumers from making payments, but also payroll runs. And there have also been reports that customers have experienced problems withdrawing cash from Halifax ATMs. 

Lloyds Banking Group customers, of course, have taken to Twitter to complain: 

As of 2pm this afternoon, the problems were still ongoing. We will update this story as soon as new information comes in.

