'Faster Payments' glitch affecting Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland

Lloyds Banking Group's Faster Payments services have gone down today, affecting customers of Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank.

The system has been down since at least 7am, with customers unable to make payments or transfer money, and reports increasing throughout the day.

The borkage sees the banking group's online and mobile banking services return an error message when a payment or transfer is attempted, with customers advised to "check back in two hours".

Lloyds Banking Group, though, took a few hours to issue a statement admitting to the downtime.

"We are aware that some customers are experiencing problems with making Faster Payments," it said.

Hi, I'm AM. We are aware that some customers are experiencing problems with making payments & are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We would like to assure you that you'll not be out-of-pocket as a result of this, & apologise for inconvenience. — Lloyds Bank (@AskLloydsBank) January 18, 2019

"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We would like to assure customers they will not be out of pocket as a result of this issue, and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

However, the technical issue isn't just affecting ordinary consumers from making payments, but also payroll runs. And there have also been reports that customers have experienced problems withdrawing cash from Halifax ATMs.

Lloyds Banking Group customers, of course, have taken to Twitter to complain:

@AskLloydsBank @AskHalifaxBank transfered money 2-3 times on both Halifax current and Lloyds business and nothing is happening. Can you at LEAST let people know that services are down and that you are working on it? — Awaes Ishfaq (@arainmunda) January 18, 2019 So @AskHalifaxBank are having a problem processing sending money. Tried to send money to mum, it's either not gone through but acknowledged, or I'll have to wait two hours THEN ring them to see what's going on.



If you use Halifax, don't send money to people, not today anyway! — A Bloo Year (@Kerijiano) January 18, 2019 @MartinSLewis Seems Halifax payments are not going in or out, cant tell if will get taken and may make me overdrawn due to overpaying — paul nixon (@PaulDelight) January 18, 2019

As of 2pm this afternoon, the problems were still ongoing. We will update this story as soon as new information comes in.