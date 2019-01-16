Google outlines more details on plan to shift to 64-bit Android apps from August

Google has published more details about its plan to shift Android apps - and app developers - towards 64-bit computing.

It marks the latest step in plans first announced back in 2017 when the company made it clear that developers should ensure that their Android apps are 64-bit ready by August 2019, by submitting a 64-bit library within any APK they submit.

Now, Google has published more details for developers outlining what they need to do.

When Android launched more than ten years ago, it was strictly 32-bit. But support for 64-bit computing was introduced with Android 5.0 Lollipop in 2014.

From 1 August 2019, all new submissions and updates, including native code, will be expected to provide 64-bit compliant APKs. The exception is for apps that use the Unity games engine, specifically version 5.6 or earlier. They will have until August 2021 to adhere to the policy.

Also excluded will be Wear OS (Android Wear) and Android TV apps. At the moment these two sub-platforms are only capable of running in 32-bit.

August 2021 is also the point where the Play Store will be set to ignore apps that have no 64-bit version if the device is capable of running 64-bit apps.

It also won't apply to devices that aren't running Android 9.0 Pie - another quiet example of Google's determination to end fragmentation on the platform.

Google makes it clear that 32-bit apps aren't going to be forced out straightaway, per se - that would be a disaster for Android Go.

However, users of flagship devices running on 64-bit microprocessors should suffer fewer abandoned apps that don't run properly, littering the Play Store.

Anyone needing to run old apps would therefore be advised to keep an old smartphone handy to do so.

Meanwhile, developers will be expected to provide both a 32-bit and 64-bit build for the forseeable future, notwithstanding the 2021 'hard' cut-off date.