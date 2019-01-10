Systems administrator played crucial role in capture of "El Chapo"
Christian Rodriguez collaborated with the FBI to bring down Mexican drug lord
The trial of Mexican mobster Joaquin Guzman this week found its most important witness to date: the man who set up his encrypted communication network. It has been revealed that the system administrator...
More news
Cadbury owner Mondelez sues Zurich for refusing to pay-up on cyber security insurance policy
Cadbury factories were shutdown by the NotPetya virus in 2017, which has been blamed on Russia
AWS guns for MongoDB with DocumentDB service offering full compatibility
AWS hawks database service compatible with version 3.6 of MongoDB
PC market recovery goes into reverse due to Intel chip shortage
Worldwide PC sales fall by 4.3 per cent in the fourth quarter as supply issues stymie demand
Blockchain update: China cracks down on blockchain companies
Another day another ban
