AMD promises 7nm Ryzen 3000 CPUs from mid-2019 - ahead of Intel's planned 10nm shift
AMD's Ryzen 3000 microprocessors to launch before Intel cranks up output of 10nm Ice Lake CPUs
AMD CEO Lisa Su used her keynote at this week's CES 2019 trade show to reveal more details about the forthcoming 7nm Ryzen 3000 microprocessors. The Ryzen 3000 will be pin-compatible with existing X370...
Cadbury owner Mondelez sues Zurich for refusing to pay-up on cyber security insurance policy
Cadbury factories were shutdown by the NotPetya virus in 2017, which has been blamed on Russia
AWS guns for MongoDB with DocumentDB service offering full compatibility
AWS hawks database service compatible with version 3.6 of MongoDB
PC market recovery goes into reverse due to Intel chip shortage
Worldwide PC sales fall by 4.3 per cent in the fourth quarter as supply issues stymie demand
Blockchain update: China cracks down on blockchain companies
Another day another ban
