AMD unveils 7nm Radeon VII graphics card at CES 2019

CEO Lisa Su uses CES 2019 keynote to reveal details on second generation Vega architecture GPUs

AMD has revealed details of its forthcoming 7nm Radeon VII graphics cards, which will be available from 7 February. The Radeon VII will cost $699 in the US, which will equate to about £649 in the UK,...

