Samsung unveils Galaxy X smartphone prototype with folding display

Samsung has shown off its new folding display technology at its 2018 Developer Conference. Called Infinity Flex, the prototype is a 7.3-inch (18.5cm) flexible display that can be folded in half.

It is expected to debut in a device that Samsung is expected to call the Galaxy X or Galaxy F.

In full screen mode the device can be used a tablet, while when folded in half, it is intended to be used as a smartphone. Samsung claims that the screen will not suffer degradation over time with repeated folding and unfolding.

However, while Samsung claims that the Galaxy X will be entering production within ‘months', the handset shown on stage at the company's developer conference wasn't the final product. Justin Denison, Samsung senior vice president of mobile marketing, said that the final design will be revealed at Samsung's next Unpacked event, likely at CES 2019.

As such, no developers or media were allowed to get up close to the device and test it out, either, suggesting Samsung has still got a bit of work to do until it's ready.

The company did not reveal technical specifications, either, but later revealed to press that the full-size screen would offer a resolution of 1,536 by 2,152, while the smaller, smartphone-sized screen would offer a resolution of 840 by 1,960.

At the event, Samsung also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy X, as the device would be called, will be able to run three apps simultaneously due what Samsung is calling its ‘Multi Active Window' technology.

"Users now have the best of both worlds: a compact smartphone that unfolds to reveal a larger immersive display for multitasking and viewing content," claimed the company.

"The app experience seamlessly transitions from the smaller display to the larger display as the device unfolds. In addition, users can browse, watch, connect and multitask without losing a beat, simultaneously using three active apps on the larger display."

Also at the event, reps from Google added that the company will build-in support for ‘foldables' into the Android operating system.

