Morrisons faces multi-million pound compensation claim after losing payroll data breach appeal

Morrisons has vowed to take its case to the Supreme Court

Supermarket chain Morrisons is facing a compensation claim running into millions of pounds after losing a case in the Court of Appeal relating to its 2014 payroll data breach.

The decision backs up the judgement reached by the High Court last December, finding Morrisons liable for the actions of its senior internal auditor, Andrew Skelton, who leaked the data. He is now serving an eight-year jail sentence for fraud, securing unauthorised access to computer material, and disclosing personal data.

The company was subsequently sued by staff who are claiming compensation for that they say is the upset and distress caused by the data leak. The company had argued that it could not be held vicariously liable for the actions of Skelton. A total of 5,518 current and former members of staff are involved in the action.

The company claimed that responsibility should be held solely by Skelton, and that it had acted quickly to remove the compromised data from the internet. It said that it will now take its case to the Supreme Court.

In a statement, the company said: "Morrisons worked to get the data taken down quickly, provide protection for those colleagues and reassure them that they would not be financially disadvantaged.

"In fact, we are not aware that anybody suffered any direct financial loss. We believe we should not be held responsible so that's why we will now appeal to the Supreme Court."

The 2014 data breach saw the company's entire payroll leaked by Skelton. He was jailed for eight years in 2015 for the data breach. At his trial, it was claimed that Skelton bore a grudge against the company after he was disciplined for dealing in so-called ‘legal highs' at work.

Skelton had sent information about staff salaries, including their bank details, to several newspapers and also posted the information publicly, and sought to set-up a colleague to take the rap for his actions. The breach cost Morrisons more than £2 million to rectify.

While the focus of IT and information security is frequently on the shadowy outsider, it's invariably insiders with a grudge who end up doing the most damage.

IT security failings are, increasingly, costing CISOs, CIOs and CEOs their jobs.

With business utterly dependent on IT, it's not enough for senior executives to dismiss security as ‘techie stuff'. At Computing's Enterprise Security & Risk Management Live event, hear from the National Crime Agency, ex-hackers and big-business CISOs to learn about how they are tackling cyber security.

For more information, check out the dedicated event website. Attendance is FREE to IT leaders and senior IT pros.