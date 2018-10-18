ARM to go beyond mobile with Neoverse processor family

ARM has unveiled plans for its Neoverse processor family, a strategy intended for devices spanning everything from the edge of the network right up to the data centre.

The intention is to push ARM designs from dependence on mobile, particularly smartphones, further into the mainstream - potentially challenging Intel on desktop computers and servers.

ARM is not simply keen on infiltrating servers, though, as it also wants Neoverse to get stuck into all the infrastructure that supports the cloud and future tech.

Drew Henry, senior vice president and general manager at ARM's Infrastructure Line of Business, described it as "a dedicated infrastructure roadmap and a new brand identity".

He continued: "By designing Arm Neoverse IP [intellectual property] on the most cutting-edge process nodes and including infrastructure specific features, we are providing a basis upon which our ecosystem can build products that span the cloud to edge."

That means Neoverse - which will start with the 'Ares' platform in 2019, followed by 'Zeus' in 2020, and 'Poseidon' the year after - will go after things like 5G network technology and data storage arrays; basically, all the kit that supports cloud computing and IoT-centric 'edge computing'.

And these chips will start off using 7-nanometre fabrication with Ares, improve upon the process with Zeus and then hit 5nm with Poseidon.

And unlike the mobile-focused Cortex CPUs ARM designs, Henry said the Neoverse processors will offer more power for more demanding tasks.

ARM isn't the only upstart looking to challenge Intel with a drive into servers. Earlier this week, China's Huawei revealed plans to make its own server chips, no doubt partly pushed by China's government in a bid to reduce dependence on US technology.

What can artificial intelligence and machine learning do for you and your organisation?

If you don't know yet, or want to make sure that you're not missing out, Computing's first AI & Machine Learning Live event is for you. To find out more, check out the Computing AI & Machine Learning Live website. Attendance is FREE to qualifying IT leaders and senior IT pros, but places are going fast