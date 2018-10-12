Yale ‘smart’ security app crash left people locked out of their homes for 24 hours

Yale's not-so-smart burglar alarm system that goes down when the app goes down

Users of Yale smart locks were locked out of their home for more than 24 hours following the crash of the company's smartphone app.

And households across the UK were not only unable to either lock or unlock their doors, but were also not able to arm or disarm their burglar alarms.

Yale blamed an "unforeseen issue while carrying out unplanned network maintenance", but claims to have resolved the problem this morning, although users still claim that notifications - such as whether an alarm has been armed or disarmed - aren't coming through.

Meanwhile, some customers' Yale apps are being updated with historic, and therefore inaccurate, notifications.

However, while the app was down customers complained of being ‘stuck' in their homes, while others were forced to wait outside until the problem was fixed. Furthermore, users complained that they only learned of the problems when they were unable to open or lock doors, or disarm alarms - rather than receiving a push-notification or text message to warn them.

Yale, of course, apologised for the "unforeseen issue", but the company's Twitter account had to field scores of complaints from people either locked in or out, or unable to interact with their home burglar alarm system. The company added that its developers worked through the night to fix the problem.

The outage comes in the same week that it was revealed that Yale is working with upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose to provide an in-home delivery service to customers.

Under the plan, currently being trialled, Waitrose delivery staff would be able to let themselves in to customers' homes and be able to put groceries away - while customers are out.

