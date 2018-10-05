Waitrose beats Amazon in UK trial of ‘while you’re away’ deliveries with Yale

No more shopping trolleys for Waitrose 'while you're away' customers?

Upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose is trialling a scheme that would enable its delivery staff to let themselves in to people's homes to drop off goods.

The trial, with Yale, will require customers to install smart locks that delivery staff can use in a service dubbed ‘while you're away'.

The scheme is currently being trialled with 100 homes in Coulsdon, South London, after successful trials in the US and Scandinavia.

The Coulsdon drivers will be wearing a chest camera, with which the customer can review footage the next day.

Items that need to be refrigerated or frozen will be put away by the deliver staff, while the rest will either be left on the counter, or put away according to instructions.

Retailers seem quite determined to make this our future.



Not on your Nelly. https://t.co/nNg9Ses6wg — Rik Ferguson (@rik_ferguson) October 5, 2018

Archie Mason, head of business development at Waitrose & Partners, told The Guardian: "There is certainly an increasing demand among our customers to make shopping with us even more convenient to fit around their busy lifestyles.

"Rather than waiting for a delivery or trying to put everything away, it gives customers more flexibility to use that time differently, including more time enjoying cooking and eating the food they've bought.

"The concept of in-home delivery has started to prove popular in other countries so we are keen to establish if there is an appetite for it in the UK."

A minimum order of £25 will apply and trialists are expected to make a minimum of six orders. Waitrose has said that it may charge for the service if it rolls out fully. In the Spring, the company claims that it could be rolled out to 1,000 or more customers.

Yale is also working with Amazon on its in-home delivery trials in the US.