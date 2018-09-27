Google reverses over Chrome auto-login introduced with Chrome 69

Google has 'reverse ferreted' over a feature introduced in Chrome 69 that automatically signed the browser into Google whenever a user signed-in to a Google property, such as Gmail.

Revealed earlier this week, the company isn't backtracking entirely: instead of reversing the policy, Google will only offer users an opt-out - providing users can find it in the web browser's settings.

Chrome uses the same accounts as Google, and the rationale, according to the company, was to avoid data leaking between accounts on shared computers.

Many Chrome users were nevertheless alarmed as it would make it even easier for Google to follow users as they browse the web, databasing their every click and website visit.

"We've heard - and appreciate - your feedback," wrote Chrome product manager Zach Koch in a blog post published earlier today. Koch announced changes that will "better communicate our changes" and offer "more control over the experience".

First off, there's a toggle switch that should turn off the feature - hidden away in the "privacy and security" menu. Second, Koch has promised that, in future, Google will be clearer about what it's doing with Chrome. This will include giving users more control over what is and isn't synchronising.

Finally, Google is changing how it handles authentication cookies. Currently, Google authentication cookies are kept so you stay signed-in even when cookies are cleared. In future, when cookies are deleted, you'll be signed out.

"We're lucky to have users who care as much as you do," Koch continued, "Keep the feedback coming."

All these features will be coming in Chrome 70, which will arrive in mid-October. If you can't wait until then, other browsers are available.