Make your voice heard in the Computing Technology Product Awards

This is the first time that Computing has run an awards with winners chosen entirely by the readers

Computing has launched a new event this year, the Technology Product Awards 2018, with a completely different format from any other: you choose the winners.

With our audience of IT leaders and decision makers selecting the top entrants in each category, the winners' list shows precisely how companies and products are perceived through the industry - and a win is prestigious.

Remember: you don't need to vote in every category, just the ones where you feel you have the expertise to make your vote count.

Votes must be submitted by the 26th October.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on the 30th November, at The Montcalm Hotel in London.

For those companies that have made the shortlist, remember to book a table - and good luck!

The Computing Technology Product Awards Shortlist

Best Business Mobile Solution:

Lookout

StaySafe

Best Business Application:

Connect

Invotra Ltd

Maybe*

Traydstream

vidbuild

Zoho

Best Business Intelligence / Analytics Vendor:

Hortonworks

Maybe*

Pivotal iQ

Best Software-as-a-Service Provider:

cleverbridge

cloudyBoss

Invotra Ltd

Loqate

Nalanda Technology

Natterbox

OneTrust

Paddle

StaySafe

Traydstream

Turnkey Lender

vidbuild

Best Business Software Provider:

3CX

Adaptive Insights

cleverbridge

FreeAgent

Maybe*

Traydstream

vidbuild

Best AI/Machine Learning Provider:

Featurespace

Maybe*

Tessian

Traydstream

IoT Vendor of the Year:

Hark

McObject

Vidbuild

IoT Product of the Year:

Maybe*

McObject

Vidbuild

Best Networking or Communications Provider:

EE

Datrix Limited

Best Business Storage:

Red Hat

Spectra Logic

Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider:

Mimecast

N2W Software

Spectra Logic

Best Security Product - SMB

Bob's Business

Cofense

Kaspersky Lab

Malwarebytes

My1Login

Proofpoint

Signal Sciences

Tresorit

Best Security Product - Enterprise

CyberArk

Digital Guardian

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Kaspersky Lab

Lastline

Malwarebytes

N2W Software

ObserveIT

One Identity

Proofpoint

Signal Sciences

Splunk

Synopsys, Inc.

Sysdig, Inc.

Tessian

WinMagic

Security Innovation of the Year:

CyNation

DP Governance

Lastline

N2W Software

Signal Sciences

Tessian

XQ Cyber

Best Business Security Provider:

Cofense

Malwarebytes

METCloud

Mimecast

Mobliciti

Proofpoint

Traydstream

Best Virtualisation Product:

Citrix Virtual Apps and Virtual Desktops

IPC Unigy 360

Red Hat

SONM, decentralized fog computing platform

vScaler Deep Learning in the cloud

Best Cloud Service:

Citrix

FreeAgent

IPC

METCloud

Red Hat

SQREAM TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Traydstream

vScaler

Best Cloud Security Product:

Alert Logic

Bitglass

Kaspersky Lab

McAfee

METCloud

Mimecast

My1Login

N2W Software

One Identity

Signal Sciences

Sysdig, Inc.

Tresorit

Best Cloud Computing Provider:

METCloud

Traydstream

vScaler

Technology Hero of the Year:

Anaplan - Frank Calderoni, CEO

Loqate - Stuart Nash

Sreekumar Pillai

Technology Product of the Year:

Boston Limited

Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust

On the dot

Razer (Europe) GmbH

Traydstream

XQ Cyber

Customer Project of the Year:

QA LTD

Cofense

On the dot

Silver Peak

Technology Innovator of the Year

Billon

Boston Limited

METCloud

Nalanda Technology

Natterbox

Red Hat

Spectra Logic

Traydstream

vidbuild

XQ Cyber

Product of the Year: