Make your voice heard in the Computing Technology Product Awards

You choose the winners, so be sure to vote early

This is the first time that Computing has run an awards with winners chosen entirely by the readers
Computing has launched a new event this year, the Technology Product Awards 2018, with a completely different format from any other: you choose the winners.

With our audience of IT leaders and decision makers selecting the top entrants in each category, the winners' list shows precisely how companies and products are perceived through the industry - and a win is prestigious.

Remember: you don't need to vote in every category, just the ones where you feel you have the expertise to make your vote count.

Votes must be submitted by the 26th October.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on the 30th November, at The Montcalm Hotel in London.

For those companies that have made the shortlist, remember to book a table - and good luck!

 

The Computing Technology Product Awards Shortlist

Best Business Mobile Solution:

  • Lookout

  • StaySafe

 

Best Business Application:

  • Connect

  • Invotra Ltd

  • Maybe*

  • Traydstream

  • vidbuild

  • Zoho

 

Best Business Intelligence / Analytics Vendor:

  • Hortonworks

  • Maybe*

  • Pivotal iQ

 

Best Software-as-a-Service Provider:

  • cleverbridge

  • cloudyBoss

  • Invotra Ltd

  • Loqate

  • Nalanda Technology

  • Natterbox

  • OneTrust

  • Paddle

  • StaySafe

  • Traydstream

  • Turnkey Lender

  • vidbuild

 

Best Business Software Provider:

  • 3CX

  • Adaptive Insights

  • cleverbridge

  • FreeAgent

  • Maybe*

  • Traydstream

  • vidbuild

 

Best AI/Machine Learning Provider:

  • Featurespace

  • Maybe*

  • Tessian

  • Traydstream

 

IoT Vendor of the Year:

  • Hark

  • McObject

  • Vidbuild

 

IoT Product of the Year:

  • Maybe*

  • McObject

  • Vidbuild

 

Best Networking or Communications Provider:

  • EE

  • Datrix Limited

 

Best Business Storage:

  • Red Hat

  • Spectra Logic

 

Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider:

  • Mimecast

  • N2W Software

  • Spectra Logic

 

Best Security Product - SMB

  • Bob's Business

  • Cofense

  • Kaspersky Lab

  • Malwarebytes

  • My1Login

  • Proofpoint

  • Signal Sciences

  • Tresorit

 

Best Security Product - Enterprise

  • CyberArk

  • Digital Guardian

  • Fidelis Cybersecurity

  • Kaspersky Lab

  • Lastline

  • Malwarebytes

  • N2W Software

  • ObserveIT

  • One Identity

  • Proofpoint

  • Signal Sciences

  • Splunk

  • Synopsys, Inc.

  • Sysdig, Inc.

  • Tessian

  • WinMagic

 

Security Innovation of the Year:

  • CyNation

  • DP Governance

  • Lastline

  • N2W Software

  • Signal Sciences

  • Tessian

  • XQ Cyber

 

Best Business Security Provider:

  • Cofense

  • Malwarebytes

  • METCloud

  • Mimecast

  • Mobliciti

  • Proofpoint

  • Traydstream

 

Best Virtualisation Product:

  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Virtual Desktops

  • IPC Unigy 360

  • Red Hat

  • SONM, decentralized fog computing platform

  • vScaler Deep Learning in the cloud

 

Best Cloud Service:

  • Citrix

  • FreeAgent

  • IPC

  • METCloud

  • Red Hat

  • SQREAM TECHNOLOGIES LTD

  • Traydstream

  • vScaler

 

Best Cloud Security Product:

  • Alert Logic

  • Bitglass

  • Kaspersky Lab

  • McAfee

  • METCloud

  • Mimecast

  • My1Login

  • N2W Software

  • One Identity

  • Signal Sciences

  • Sysdig, Inc.

  • Tresorit

 

Best Cloud Computing Provider:

  • METCloud

  • Traydstream

  • vScaler

 

Technology Hero of the Year:

  • Anaplan - Frank Calderoni, CEO

  • Loqate - Stuart Nash

  • Sreekumar Pillai

 

Technology Product of the Year:

  • Boston Limited

  • Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust

  • On the dot

  • Razer (Europe) GmbH

  • Traydstream

  • XQ Cyber

 

Customer Project of the Year:

  • QA LTD

  • Cofense

  • On the dot

  • Silver Peak

 

Technology Innovator of the Year

  • Billon

  • Boston Limited

  • METCloud

  • Nalanda Technology

  • Natterbox

  • Red Hat

  • Spectra Logic

  • Traydstream

  • vidbuild

  • XQ Cyber

 

Product of the Year:

  • Boston Limited

  • Connect

  • EE

  • Egress Software Technologies

  • Invotra Ltd

  • My1Login

  • OneTrust

  • Red Hat

  • Silver Peak

  • Spectra Logic

  • XQ Cyber

