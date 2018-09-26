Cast your vote in the first Computing Technology Product Awards
You choose the winners in these new awards, so make sure to make your voice heard
Voting is now open in the new Computing Technology Product Awards 2018. Head over to the voting page to make your voice heard and help pick the winners.
CAST YOUR VOTE NOW
The Technology Product Awards take a different format from any other event that we run, because the winners are decided by you, the readers.
Remember: you don't need to vote in every category, just the ones where you feel you have the expertise to make your vote count.
Votes must be submitted by the 26th October.
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on the 30th November, at The Montcalm Hotel in London.
For those companies that have made the shortlist, remember to book a table - and good luck!
The Computing Technology Product Awards Shortlist
Best Business Mobile Solution:
-
Lookout
-
StaySafe
Best Business Application:
-
Connect
-
Invotra Ltd
-
Maybe*
-
Traydstream
-
vidbuild
-
Zoho
Best Business Intelligence / Analytics Vendor:
-
Hortonworks
-
Maybe*
-
Pivotal iQ
Best Software-as-a-Service Provider:
-
cleverbridge
-
cloudyBoss
-
Invotra Ltd
-
Loqate
-
Nalanda Technology
-
Natterbox
-
OneTrust
-
Paddle
-
StaySafe
-
Traydstream
-
Turnkey Lender
-
vidbuild
Best Business Software Provider:
-
3CX
-
Adaptive Insights
-
cleverbridge
-
FreeAgent
-
Maybe*
-
Traydstream
-
vidbuild
Best AI/Machine Learning Provider:
-
Featurespace
-
Maybe*
-
Tessian
-
Traydstream
IoT Vendor of the Year:
-
Hark
-
McObject
-
Vidbuild
IoT Product of the Year:
-
Maybe*
-
McObject
-
Vidbuild
Best Networking or Communications Provider:
-
EE
-
Datrix Limited
Best Business Storage:
-
Red Hat
-
Spectra Logic
Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider:
-
Mimecast
-
N2W Software
-
Spectra Logic
Best Security Product - SMB
-
Bob's Business
-
Cofense
-
Kaspersky Lab
-
Malwarebytes
-
My1Login
-
Proofpoint
-
Signal Sciences
-
Tresorit
Best Security Product - Enterprise
-
CyberArk
-
Digital Guardian
-
Fidelis Cybersecurity
-
Kaspersky Lab
-
Lastline
-
Malwarebytes
-
N2W Software
-
ObserveIT
-
One Identity
-
Proofpoint
-
Signal Sciences
-
Splunk
-
Synopsys, Inc.
-
Sysdig, Inc.
-
Tessian
-
WinMagic
Security Innovation of the Year:
-
CyNation
-
DP Governance
-
Lastline
-
N2W Software
-
Signal Sciences
-
Tessian
-
XQ Cyber
Best Business Security Provider:
-
Cofense
-
Malwarebytes
-
METCloud
-
Mimecast
-
Mobliciti
-
Proofpoint
-
Traydstream
Best Virtualisation Product:
-
Citrix Virtual Apps and Virtual Desktops
-
IPC Unigy 360
-
Red Hat
-
SONM, decentralized fog computing platform
-
vScaler Deep Learning in the cloud
Best Cloud Service:
-
Citrix
-
FreeAgent
-
IPC
-
METCloud
-
Red Hat
-
SQREAM TECHNOLOGIES LTD
-
Traydstream
-
vScaler
Best Cloud Security Product:
-
Alert Logic
-
Bitglass
-
Kaspersky Lab
-
McAfee
-
METCloud
-
Mimecast
-
My1Login
-
N2W Software
-
One Identity
-
Signal Sciences
-
Sysdig, Inc.
-
Tresorit
Best Cloud Computing Provider:
-
METCloud
-
Traydstream
-
vScaler
Technology Hero of the Year:
-
Anaplan - Frank Calderoni, CEO
-
Loqate - Stuart Nash
-
Sreekumar Pillai
Technology Product of the Year:
-
Boston Limited
-
Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust
-
On the dot
-
Razer (Europe) GmbH
-
Traydstream
-
XQ Cyber
Customer Project of the Year:
-
QA LTD
-
Cofense
-
On the dot
-
Silver Peak
Technology Innovator of the Year
-
Billon
-
Boston Limited
-
METCloud
-
Nalanda Technology
-
Natterbox
-
Red Hat
-
Spectra Logic
-
Traydstream
-
vidbuild
-
XQ Cyber
Product of the Year:
-
Boston Limited
-
Connect
-
EE
-
Egress Software Technologies
-
Invotra Ltd
-
My1Login
-
OneTrust
-
Red Hat
-
Silver Peak
-
Spectra Logic
-
XQ Cyber
