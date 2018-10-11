Register now for AI & Machine Learning Live!
Technology supports and drives change in business, and artificial intelligence and machine learning are no different.
Businesses are increasingly transforming their operations using these new technologies, from customer-facing systems to back-end IT.
Although there is some scepticism, many IT leaders and researching these comparatively new areas of technology - and most firms are planning or deploying AI and ML projects.
But how can we ensure that we can remain in control of such complex systems? What are the moral and ethical implications of unsupervised training models? We will deal with all of these questions and more at Computing's new AI & Machine Learning Live! event this November.
The response to our announcement of the day has been fantastic - highlighting the level of interest in these topics.
Attendees can expect a fantastic and information-packed agenda, with top-level speakers including Christina Scott (CTO of NewsUK), Orlando Machado (chief data scientist at Aviva) and Charles Ewen (CIO of the Met Office).
In the day's opening keynote David Hoyles, head of data science at AutoTrader UK, will explore the current states of artificial intelligence and machine learning, before exploring what the future holds.
Christina Scott will present a case study about how media companies like NewsUK are using data products in the newsroom, while Hiscox CIO Ian Penny will talk about practical applications of AI in the workplace.
In the final session, an expert panel of academics and industrialists will discuss whether AI and ML are the next big thing - or the next big gimmick.
We will hold AI & Machine Learning Live! at the London Marriott Hotel on Grosvenor Square, on the 19th November 2018.
