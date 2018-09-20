DevOps: Take people with you, but allow them to leave if they don't want to come along on the journey

Organisations should try to take staff with them when they change to a DevOps culture, but should also be prepared to let them leave should they prove overly reluctant to change their ways of working.

That's one of the themes to emerge from a panel of experts speaking at Computing's recent DevOps North Live event.

"DevOps is a metholdogy, it's there to disrupt, and you need to make people aware of why there's a need to change," said Tina Howell, platform lead at AND Digital.

"But you don't give up on people, take them with you on the journey, and give them the capability and the technology to do the job. If it's not right for them though, allow them to walk away," she added.

"It's definitely journey," agreed David Stanley, director of reliability at the Trainline. "You need to explain the mindset to people. but some people just don't want to do it, so then it's no longer the company for them.

"We don't actively remove people because they don't want to transition. But we have lots of staff on call now [since developers are now responsible for their code operationally, under the DevOps culture]. Every night our teams are on call, responsible for various products.

"Lots of people didn't want to be on call, it was one of the hardest things we went through. But if we allow them to ship straight to production with little oversight, then that's the trade off. And if you don't want to make that trade off, there are lots of other jobs out there," he argued.

Chris Johnson, DevOps Manager at Welfare Call had a slightly different view.

"We have the same team we started with. We're going the opposite way from most. We started with a DevOps team, just two of us doing everything. Now people have responsibility for different things in the team, rather than everyone doing everything. So we're clarifying roles now," he added.

Earlier at the same event, Aubrey Stearn, interim head of DevOps at the Solicitor's Regulation Authority, warned that DevOps can make development go faster, but it won't fix broken processes.