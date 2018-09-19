Here are the winners of the Cloud Awards 2018
Who made it big on the night?
We held the 2018 edition of the Cloud Excellence Awards at the Waldorf Hilton last night, with both attendees and trophies adding some sparkle to an already luxurious venue.
Taking place following Cloud & Infrastructure Live 2018, the Awards honoured people, projects and companies in many different areas of the industry. The 20 categories featured several brand new areas, including Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year and Cloud Professional of the Year..
Everyone attending had a fantastic evening, whether or not they walked away with a trophy.
But the awards themselves were central point of the evening, so who were the winners?
Best Cloud Analytics Project
Oracle
Best Cloud Development Platform of the Year
Red Hat
Best Cloud Project
NHS Business Services Authority
Best Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year
AT&T
Best Software-Defined Infrastructure Product
Cloudshare
Cloud Analytics Product of the Year
Appito
Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year
Snow Software
Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year
Crises Control
Cloud Integration Product of the Year
Red Hat
Cloud IoT Product of the Year
BullGuard
Cloud Management Solution of the Year
Densify
Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises
Transputec
Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs
DarkTrace
Cloud Telephony Product of the Year
Arcus Global
Unified Communications Product of the Year
MetaSwitch Networks
Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service
Anglian Water Services
Cloud Professional of the Year
Justin Day - 6point6
Best Cloud Support Provider
Claranet Ltd
Most Innovative Cloud Vendor of the Year
ServiceNow
Cloud Vendor of the Year
Oracle
