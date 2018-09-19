Here are the winners of the Cloud Awards 2018

We held the 2018 edition of the Cloud Excellence Awards at the Waldorf Hilton last night, with both attendees and trophies adding some sparkle to an already luxurious venue.

Taking place following Cloud & Infrastructure Live 2018, the Awards honoured people, projects and companies in many different areas of the industry. The 20 categories featured several brand new areas, including Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year and Cloud Professional of the Year..

Everyone attending had a fantastic evening, whether or not they walked away with a trophy.

But the awards themselves were central point of the evening, so who were the winners?

Best Cloud Analytics Project

Oracle

Best Cloud Development Platform of the Year

Red Hat

Best Cloud Project

NHS Business Services Authority

Best Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year

AT&T

Best Software-Defined Infrastructure Product

Cloudshare

Cloud Analytics Product of the Year

Appito

Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year

Snow Software

Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year

Crises Control

Cloud Integration Product of the Year

Red Hat

Cloud IoT Product of the Year

BullGuard

Cloud Management Solution of the Year

Densify

Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises

Transputec

Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs

DarkTrace

Cloud Telephony Product of the Year

Arcus Global

Unified Communications Product of the Year

MetaSwitch Networks

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service

Anglian Water Services

Cloud Professional of the Year

Justin Day - 6point6

Best Cloud Support Provider

Claranet Ltd

Most Innovative Cloud Vendor of the Year

ServiceNow

Cloud Vendor of the Year

Oracle