One week left to enter the Security Excellence Awards
Recognising the very best of the security industry
Computing's Security Excellence Awards will return for another year in November - and entries close next Friday.
This year's deadline is the 21st of September, so make sure that you submit your information before that date.
The Security Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the IT industry's leading security companies, solutions, products and personalities - which keep every other part of the industry running smoothly.
With product- and project-related awards, combined with organisational categories and accolades recognising outstanding individual achievement, there's an award to showcase every organisation's successes.
Categories are free to enter, with a deadline of 5pm on the 21st of September. We will hold the Awards themselves at a stunning venue in central London two months later, on the 21st November - the same day as our Enterprise Security and Risk Management Summit.
Enter now to have a chance at winning one of these prestigious prizes - including two new categories that represent the changing security landscape:
- APT Solution Award
- Big Data Security Product of the Year
- Cloud Security Award
- Data Encryption Award
- DLP Award
- DR or Backup Product of the Year
- Email Security Award
- Enterprise Security Award
- Enterprise Threat Detection Award
- Firewall Solution Award
- IAM Award
- IoT Security Solution Award
- Mobile Security Award
- Network Security Award
- Risk Management Award
- Security Innovation of the Year
- SIEM Solution Award
- SME Security Solution Award
- Vulnerability Management Award
- Security Team of the Year
- Best Place to Work in Security
- Managed Security Award
- Rising Star of Security Award
- Security Training Provider of the Year
- CISO/CSO of the year
- Ethical Hacker of the Year Award
- Security Professional under 30
- Security Woman of the year
- Security Vendor of the Year
- *NEW* Security Automation Award
- *NEW* DevSecOps Award
Further reading
More news
EU court rules GCHQ's mass surveillance in breach of human rights
Ruling follows legal challenge by human rights groups
One week left to enter the Security Excellence Awards
Recognising the very best of the security industry
University of South Wales is closing the skills gap, say IT professionals
The Cyber Academy prepares graduates for work through industry partnerships
Oracle: Autonomous is the future of cloud
John Abel, Vice President, Cloud and Technology, UK, Ireland and Israel, Oracle, discusses all things cloud, including the biggest challenges, and whether every firm should look to go cloud-first