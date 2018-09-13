One week left to enter the Security Excellence Awards

The Security Excellence Awards are always a night to remember

Computing's Security Excellence Awards will return for another year in November - and entries close next Friday.

This year's deadline is the 21st of September, so make sure that you submit your information before that date.

The Security Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the IT industry's leading security companies, solutions, products and personalities - which keep every other part of the industry running smoothly.

With product- and project-related awards, combined with organisational categories and accolades recognising outstanding individual achievement, there's an award to showcase every organisation's successes.

Categories are free to enter, with a deadline of 5pm on the 21st of September. We will hold the Awards themselves at a stunning venue in central London two months later, on the 21st November - the same day as our Enterprise Security and Risk Management Summit.

Enter now to have a chance at winning one of these prestigious prizes - including two new categories that represent the changing security landscape: