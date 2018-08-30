Apple buys augmented reality technology start-up Akonia Holographics

Apple has confirmed a deal to buy augmented reality technology start-up Akonia Holographics. The move lends credence from claims by noted Apple watcher Ming-Chi Kuo that the company is planning an augmented reality headset as one of its ‘next big things', although it is not the first augmented reality start-up the company has scooped up.

Apple confirmed the acquisition of the Longmont, Colorado-based company in a bland statement to Reuters, which first broke the story. "Apple buys smaller companies from time to time, and we generally don't discuss our purpose or plans," Apple told Reuters in the statement.

However, it's unclear when the deal was struck.

Akonia boasts a portfolio of more than 200 patents related to holographic systems and materials, according to its website, and claims its technology "will revolutionise" the smart glass display industry.

It was founded in 2012 with the initial aim of developing holographic data storage, before it shifted to developing displays for augmented reality headsets.

Ming-Chi Kuo, meanwhile, believes that Apple will unveil its first augmented reality headsets in 2020. In his research note, he suggested that "AR [augmented reality] is the next-generation revolutionary UI; we therefore think that AR does not need any killer applications given it is a killer application already.

"We expect Apple will redefine the UIs of existing products by offering an AR experience created by the AR glass, which will likely be launched in 2020."

Rumours elsewhere have suggested that the headsets will provide 8K displays for each eye, although that sounds like overkill.

According to The Inquirer, Apple is planning wireless augmented reality headsets that will ship with a "dedicated box" that uses short-range, high-speed 60GH WiGig wireless technology to connect to a custom Apple processor, and will not require any external sensors for movement tracking as all the tech for that will be loaded into the headset.

