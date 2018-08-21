Computing

UK IT Industry Awards 2018: Shortlist announced

The UK's most distinguished IT event returns for its 36th edition - did you make the list?

UK IT Industry Awards 2018: Shortlist announced
The Awards are the biggest event of the IT calendar
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Computing, in association with BCS - The Chartered Institute for IT, has announced the shortlist for this year's UK IT Industry Awards: the biggest and most prestigious event of the IT calendar.

Covering a whole spectrum of IT achievements from personal, organisational, project and technology standpoints, the Awards recognise the very best that the industry has to offer - simply being shortlisted is something to be proud of.

Next to come is the judging day in mid-September, when our expert judges will choose the winners. They will be announced at a glittering ceremony in Battersea Park Events Arena on the 14th of November, with a host of other entertainment for good measure.

Remember to book your table so that you can be there on the night to enjoy unmatched opportunities for dining, networking, entertainment and - if you truly are exceptional - collect your prize.

Good luck!

Personal Excellence

Business Analyst of the Year

  • Margaret Battensby, HMRC

  • Danielle Harley, Allianz Insurance

  • Charles Jenkins, QBE

  • Nicola Joy, QBE

  • Arjun Kondisetti, Cognizant Technology Solutions

  • Kamini Kumaran,BP

  • Ranvir Rai, Deloitte MCS

  • Su Taylor, University of Derby

  • Jason Wood, Nationwide Building Society

CIO of the Year

  • Dr Jacob Abboud, Allianz Insurance

  • Steven Capper, Royal BAM Group

  • Richard Corbridge, NHS Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust

  • Adam Gerrard, Yodel Delivery Network

  • Ian Penny, Hiscox

  • Chris Reynolds, Pennine Care NHS FT

  • Duncan Stott Kier

  • John Sullivan, Virgin Trains

IT Apprentice of the Year

  • Chris Bubloz,Orbis IT & Digital, Brighton & Hove City Council

  • Michael Griffin, Lloyds Banking Group

  • George Hudson, Mirus IT

  • Charlie Lennon, risual

  • Blake Meyrick, HMRC

  • Gus Parkhouse, IBM

  • Alex Pedersen, Allianz

  • Robin Proudfoot, National Grid

  • Thomas Sherlock, IBM UK

  • Hannah Surry, Lloyds Banking Group

IT Manager of the Year

  • Gaurav Bhardwaj, BP

  • Paul Calvert, NHS North of England Commissioning Support

  • Mark Castro, Daisy Group

  • Chrissie Felthouse, University of Derby

  • Laura Firth, Allianz Insurance

  • Adam Hett, Picsolve International

  • Tim Piper, QBE

  • Andrew Sheppard, HMRC

IT Service & Support Professional of the Year

  • Sam Dart, Sovereign Housing Assocation

  • John Fenlon,QBE

  • Nick Gee, risual

  • Vivek Godyani , Mastek

  • Rhys Harris, Content Guru

  • Melanie Holley, Radius Payment Solutions

  • Olly Hosken, HMRC

  • Dumitru Reaboi, Plan-Net

Young IT Professional of the Year

  • Richard Baines, HMRC

  • Sebastian Gallego Jimenez, QBE

  • Piotr Grzeskowiak, Automation Logic

  • Anna Hackett Boyle, Automation Logic

  • George Hill, HMRC

  • Harry McLaren, ECS Security

  • Rachel Rajkumar, Content Guru

  • Alin Rohnean, Atkins

  • Ekaterini Tasiopoulou, IBM

  • Alex Young, ECS Security

Organisational Excellence

Best Place to Work in IT 2018

  • Automation Logic

  • Box UK

  • Company85

  • Datto, Inc.

  • Ensono

  • HMRC

  • Mirus IT Solutions

  • RockIT

  • Royal College of Nursing

  • Softcat Plc

Development Team of the Year

  • EA Games and CloudBees

  • Mayden

  • Picsolve International

  • Royal London

  • Speechmatics

  • The Accenture London Liquid Studio and CloudBees

  • TrakCel

  • Yodel Delivery Network

IT Project Team of the Year

  • Anglian Water

  • BP

  • Driver and Vehicle Agency (Northern Ireland)

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Kainos

  • Lloyds Banking Group

  • Lookers Plc

  • Parcelforce

  • Post Office

  • Sky

IT Team of the Year

  • Centrica

  • Deutsche Bank

  • Heathrow / Capgemini

  • HMRC - The Platform Group

  • HMRC - DRM Team

  • Picsolve International

  • Royal London

  • Surrey County Coucil

  • Virgin Trains

  • Vodafone UK

Services Company of the Year

  • Company85

  • DCSL Software

  • Derive Logic

  • MANAGED 24/7 Ltd

  • Mirus IT Soultions

  • NetSupport

  • Performanta

  • Retail Assist Limited

  • RFA

  • Sopra Steria

Small Supplier or VAR of the Year

  • Accedia

  • DCSL Software

  • GuideSmiths

  • REPL Group

  • Satchel

  • Vivantio

Project Excellence

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning (ML) Project of the Year

  • Barclays - GTIS Enterprise Data Analytics and Reporting team

  • MMT Digital - Vodafone TOBi Sales Chatbot

  • Kainos - Intelligent Risk Ratings that Improve Road Safety

  • Luminance Technologies - Luminance - the AI platform for the legal profession.

Best IoT Project of the Year

  • BT - IoT Security Platform

  • BT - SeeSense Smart Cycling Manchester

  • Heat Genius - Genius Control saves taxpayer's money with automatic heating controls

  • IMS Evolve - IMS Evolve IoT Energy Solution

Best Not for Profit IT Project of the Year

  • Belfast Health & Care Trust - NISTAR eHealth Solution

  • Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust - Digital Ward - Therapeutic and physical Observations

  • Edinburgh Napier University - LapSafe Self-Service Laptop Loans Project

  • Egress Software Technologies - Operation SNAP

  • HMRC - Portal Rehoming Project

  • Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust - PPM+ - An Electronic Health Record

  • NHS NECS - NHS Wi-Fi - Paving the way for Digital Patient Care

  • Pennine Care Foundation Trust - Improving Community Clinical Recording and Information Exchange

  • Post Office - Network Transition Programme

  • Sovereign Housing Association - Sovereign Housing Customer Portal

Best Use of Cloud Services

  • Content Guru - storm® Citizen Engagement Hub®

  • CTIL - City of London Wireless Concessions

  • Daisy Group - Costain

  • HMRC - Portal Rehoming Project

  • Royal Dutch Shell - Travel and Entertainment Next Generation Project at Shell

  • Welsh Revenue Authority - Welsh Revenue Authority and Kainos

  • Yodel Delivery Network - Project Nubilum

Cybersecurity Project of the Year

  • ECS Security Ltd - Managed Security Service for a Luxury Goods' Retailer

  • HMRC - SMiShing

  • Radius Payment Solutions - Project Obsequio

  • Royal London - User Behaviour Analytics (UBA)

Digital Project of the Year

  • Anglian Water - Developer Services Digital Transformation Programme

  • Box UK/RS Components - RS Components DesignSpark

  • BP - BPMe - Fuel Payment

  • Hermes UK - HERMES UK Digital advancement programme - Digital Futures.

  • Mastek - Together

  • University of Derby - Portal Replacement Project (UDo)

Enterprise Data / Analytics Project of the Year

  • BT - BT Billing Analytics

  • Gatwick Airport - Operational Performance Management (OPM) System Upgrade

  • HMRC - Threat Hunting

  • Orwell Group with Hortonworks

  • SIG - SIG moves to hybrid cloud architecture with SnapLogic

  • Tessella and Centre for Ecology & Hydrology - NERC DATALABS - Virtual Research Environment for Environmental Science

  • Travelport - Rich Content and Branding (RC&B) Data Analytics project.

  • University of Derby - Learning Analytics and Machine Learning to improve Digital Teaching Practice

  • Zurich Insurance UK - Data Transformation - The Strategic Data Asset

Workplace Transformation Project of the Year

  • Driver and Vehicle Agency (Northern Ireland) - The Driving Examiners' Digital Solution (DEDS)

  • Heathrow Airport Ltd - Digital Workplace Programme

  • HMRC - HMRC Workplace Transformation

  • Silver Peak, Mazars deploys hybrid WAN with Silver Peak SD-WAN solution

Technology Excellence

Business IT Innovation of the Year

  • 360Globalnet - 360SiteView

  • Centrica - Global Supply Chain planning implementation for Centrica HIVE

  • Evo-soft - Evo-auction from Evo-soft Limited

  • Thoughtonomy - The Virtual Workforce

  • ServiceNow - Virgin Trains: Redefining the Rail Experience

  • Speechmatics - Speechmatics' Automatic Speech Recogniton feature - Custom Dictionary

Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year

  • Atmosera - Three-Tier Azure Management Suite

  • Content Guru - Content Guru and Serco Citizen Engagement Hub

  • CTERA Networks - CTERA 6.0 Enterprise File Services Platform

  • Hedvig

  • iland

  • MuleSoft - Titan release of Anypoint Platform

  • Natterbox Ltd - Natterbox Advanced Voice Services

  • Sesui

  • UKCloud - UKCloud's Multi-cloud platform

  • Version 1 - Cloud Innovation & Customer Success - Migrating Oracle to Public Cloud

Infrastructure Innovation of the Year

  • Agilitas IT Solutions - Agilitas' Inventory-as-a-Service

  • Cohesity - Cohesity's webscale data platform redefines the secondary data landscape

  • Delphix - Delphix Dynamic Data Platform

  • Excelero - Excelero NVMesh

  • Runecast - Runecast Analyzer

  • Scality

  • Silver Peak - Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN Solution

  • Travelport - Next Generation Search

Mobile App of the Year

  • Autocab - Autocab Passenger App & iGo network

  • DMI - Ubamarket and DMI Reimagine the In-Store Shopping Experience

  • HMRC - HMRC Mobile App

  • NutraTech Limited - Nutracheck

  • Totalmobile and Allianz

Security Innovation of the Year

  • CensorNet - CensorNet Unified Security Service (USS)

  • Cofense - Cofense human phishing defence solution

  • CyNation - CyDesk

  • Digital Shadows - Digital Shadows SearchLightTM

  • Egress Software Technologies - Egress user centric data security platform

  • Endace - Endace / EndaceProbe Analytics Platform

  • OneTrust

  • RepKnight - BreachAlert dark web monitoring platform

  • Tessian (formerly CheckRecipient)

  • XQ Cyber - CyberScoreTM

UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award

  • Automation Logic - Automation Logic Cloud Platform Innovation.

  • CloudApps- SuMo by CloudApps - Sales Improvement you can Measure

  • Collision Management Systems - Collision Management Systems (CMS) risk management and crash detection

  • Droplet Computing - Application Delivery Redefined

  • Evident Proof -

  • Primary Goal Ltd

  • Ravelin

  • ScopeMaster

  • systemsync solutions ltd - pensionsync

  • Thoughtonomy - The Virtual Workforce

Vendor of the Year 2018

  • Content Guru

  • Egress Software Technologies

  • KnowBe4

  • Mastek Limited

  • Mendix

  • Sopra Steria

  • SysGroup

Further reading

  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  

More news