UK IT Industry Awards 2018: Shortlist announced
The UK's most distinguished IT event returns for its 36th edition - did you make the list?
Computing, in association with BCS - The Chartered Institute for IT, has announced the shortlist for this year's UK IT Industry Awards: the biggest and most prestigious event of the IT calendar.
Covering a whole spectrum of IT achievements from personal, organisational, project and technology standpoints, the Awards recognise the very best that the industry has to offer - simply being shortlisted is something to be proud of.
Next to come is the judging day in mid-September, when our expert judges will choose the winners. They will be announced at a glittering ceremony in Battersea Park Events Arena on the 14th of November, with a host of other entertainment for good measure.
Remember to book your table so that you can be there on the night to enjoy unmatched opportunities for dining, networking, entertainment and - if you truly are exceptional - collect your prize.
Good luck!
Personal Excellence
Business Analyst of the Year
-
Margaret Battensby, HMRC
-
Danielle Harley, Allianz Insurance
-
Charles Jenkins, QBE
-
Nicola Joy, QBE
-
Arjun Kondisetti, Cognizant Technology Solutions
-
Kamini Kumaran,BP
-
Ranvir Rai, Deloitte MCS
-
Su Taylor, University of Derby
-
Jason Wood, Nationwide Building Society
CIO of the Year
-
Dr Jacob Abboud, Allianz Insurance
-
Steven Capper, Royal BAM Group
-
Richard Corbridge, NHS Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust
-
Adam Gerrard, Yodel Delivery Network
-
Ian Penny, Hiscox
-
Chris Reynolds, Pennine Care NHS FT
-
Duncan Stott Kier
-
John Sullivan, Virgin Trains
IT Apprentice of the Year
-
Chris Bubloz,Orbis IT & Digital, Brighton & Hove City Council
-
Michael Griffin, Lloyds Banking Group
-
George Hudson, Mirus IT
-
Charlie Lennon, risual
-
Blake Meyrick, HMRC
-
Gus Parkhouse, IBM
-
Alex Pedersen, Allianz
-
Robin Proudfoot, National Grid
-
Thomas Sherlock, IBM UK
-
Hannah Surry, Lloyds Banking Group
IT Manager of the Year
-
Gaurav Bhardwaj, BP
-
Paul Calvert, NHS North of England Commissioning Support
-
Mark Castro, Daisy Group
-
Chrissie Felthouse, University of Derby
-
Laura Firth, Allianz Insurance
-
Adam Hett, Picsolve International
-
Tim Piper, QBE
-
Andrew Sheppard, HMRC
IT Service & Support Professional of the Year
-
Sam Dart, Sovereign Housing Assocation
-
John Fenlon,QBE
-
Nick Gee, risual
-
Vivek Godyani , Mastek
-
Rhys Harris, Content Guru
-
Melanie Holley, Radius Payment Solutions
-
Olly Hosken, HMRC
-
Dumitru Reaboi, Plan-Net
Young IT Professional of the Year
-
Richard Baines, HMRC
-
Sebastian Gallego Jimenez, QBE
-
Piotr Grzeskowiak, Automation Logic
-
Anna Hackett Boyle, Automation Logic
-
George Hill, HMRC
-
Harry McLaren, ECS Security
-
Rachel Rajkumar, Content Guru
-
Alin Rohnean, Atkins
-
Ekaterini Tasiopoulou, IBM
-
Alex Young, ECS Security
Organisational Excellence
Best Place to Work in IT 2018
-
Automation Logic
-
Box UK
-
Company85
-
Datto, Inc.
-
Ensono
-
HMRC
-
Mirus IT Solutions
-
RockIT
-
Royal College of Nursing
-
Softcat Plc
Development Team of the Year
-
EA Games and CloudBees
-
Mayden
-
Picsolve International
-
Royal London
-
Speechmatics
-
The Accenture London Liquid Studio and CloudBees
-
TrakCel
-
Yodel Delivery Network
IT Project Team of the Year
-
Anglian Water
-
BP
-
Driver and Vehicle Agency (Northern Ireland)
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
-
Kainos
-
Lloyds Banking Group
-
Lookers Plc
-
Parcelforce
-
Post Office
-
Sky
IT Team of the Year
-
Centrica
-
Deutsche Bank
-
Heathrow / Capgemini
-
HMRC - The Platform Group
-
HMRC - DRM Team
-
Picsolve International
-
Royal London
-
Surrey County Coucil
-
Virgin Trains
-
Vodafone UK
Services Company of the Year
-
Company85
-
DCSL Software
-
Derive Logic
-
MANAGED 24/7 Ltd
-
Mirus IT Soultions
-
NetSupport
-
Performanta
-
Retail Assist Limited
-
RFA
-
Sopra Steria
Small Supplier or VAR of the Year
-
Accedia
-
DCSL Software
-
GuideSmiths
-
REPL Group
-
Satchel
-
Vivantio
Project Excellence
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning (ML) Project of the Year
-
Barclays - GTIS Enterprise Data Analytics and Reporting team
-
MMT Digital - Vodafone TOBi Sales Chatbot
-
Kainos - Intelligent Risk Ratings that Improve Road Safety
-
Luminance Technologies - Luminance - the AI platform for the legal profession.
Best IoT Project of the Year
-
BT - IoT Security Platform
-
BT - SeeSense Smart Cycling Manchester
-
Heat Genius - Genius Control saves taxpayer's money with automatic heating controls
-
IMS Evolve - IMS Evolve IoT Energy Solution
Best Not for Profit IT Project of the Year
-
Belfast Health & Care Trust - NISTAR eHealth Solution
-
Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust - Digital Ward - Therapeutic and physical Observations
-
Edinburgh Napier University - LapSafe Self-Service Laptop Loans Project
-
Egress Software Technologies - Operation SNAP
-
HMRC - Portal Rehoming Project
-
Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust - PPM+ - An Electronic Health Record
-
NHS NECS - NHS Wi-Fi - Paving the way for Digital Patient Care
-
Pennine Care Foundation Trust - Improving Community Clinical Recording and Information Exchange
-
Post Office - Network Transition Programme
-
Sovereign Housing Association - Sovereign Housing Customer Portal
Best Use of Cloud Services
-
Content Guru - storm® Citizen Engagement Hub®
-
CTIL - City of London Wireless Concessions
-
Daisy Group - Costain
-
HMRC - Portal Rehoming Project
-
Royal Dutch Shell - Travel and Entertainment Next Generation Project at Shell
-
Welsh Revenue Authority - Welsh Revenue Authority and Kainos
-
Yodel Delivery Network - Project Nubilum
Cybersecurity Project of the Year
-
ECS Security Ltd - Managed Security Service for a Luxury Goods' Retailer
-
HMRC - SMiShing
-
Radius Payment Solutions - Project Obsequio
-
Royal London - User Behaviour Analytics (UBA)
Digital Project of the Year
-
Anglian Water - Developer Services Digital Transformation Programme
-
Box UK/RS Components - RS Components DesignSpark
-
BP - BPMe - Fuel Payment
-
Hermes UK - HERMES UK Digital advancement programme - Digital Futures.
-
Mastek - Together
-
University of Derby - Portal Replacement Project (UDo)
Enterprise Data / Analytics Project of the Year
-
BT - BT Billing Analytics
-
Gatwick Airport - Operational Performance Management (OPM) System Upgrade
-
HMRC - Threat Hunting
-
Orwell Group with Hortonworks
-
SIG - SIG moves to hybrid cloud architecture with SnapLogic
-
Tessella and Centre for Ecology & Hydrology - NERC DATALABS - Virtual Research Environment for Environmental Science
-
Travelport - Rich Content and Branding (RC&B) Data Analytics project.
-
University of Derby - Learning Analytics and Machine Learning to improve Digital Teaching Practice
-
Zurich Insurance UK - Data Transformation - The Strategic Data Asset
Workplace Transformation Project of the Year
-
Driver and Vehicle Agency (Northern Ireland) - The Driving Examiners' Digital Solution (DEDS)
-
Heathrow Airport Ltd - Digital Workplace Programme
-
HMRC - HMRC Workplace Transformation
-
Silver Peak, Mazars deploys hybrid WAN with Silver Peak SD-WAN solution
Technology Excellence
Business IT Innovation of the Year
-
360Globalnet - 360SiteView
-
Centrica - Global Supply Chain planning implementation for Centrica HIVE
-
Evo-soft - Evo-auction from Evo-soft Limited
-
Thoughtonomy - The Virtual Workforce
-
ServiceNow - Virgin Trains: Redefining the Rail Experience
-
Speechmatics - Speechmatics' Automatic Speech Recogniton feature - Custom Dictionary
Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year
-
Atmosera - Three-Tier Azure Management Suite
-
Content Guru - Content Guru and Serco Citizen Engagement Hub
-
CTERA Networks - CTERA 6.0 Enterprise File Services Platform
-
Hedvig
-
iland
-
MuleSoft - Titan release of Anypoint Platform
-
Natterbox Ltd - Natterbox Advanced Voice Services
-
Sesui
-
UKCloud - UKCloud's Multi-cloud platform
-
Version 1 - Cloud Innovation & Customer Success - Migrating Oracle to Public Cloud
Infrastructure Innovation of the Year
-
Agilitas IT Solutions - Agilitas' Inventory-as-a-Service
-
Cohesity - Cohesity's webscale data platform redefines the secondary data landscape
-
Delphix - Delphix Dynamic Data Platform
-
Excelero - Excelero NVMesh
-
Runecast - Runecast Analyzer
-
Scality
-
Silver Peak - Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN Solution
-
Travelport - Next Generation Search
Mobile App of the Year
-
Autocab - Autocab Passenger App & iGo network
-
DMI - Ubamarket and DMI Reimagine the In-Store Shopping Experience
-
HMRC - HMRC Mobile App
-
NutraTech Limited - Nutracheck
-
Totalmobile and Allianz
Security Innovation of the Year
-
CensorNet - CensorNet Unified Security Service (USS)
-
Cofense - Cofense human phishing defence solution
-
CyNation - CyDesk
-
Digital Shadows - Digital Shadows SearchLightTM
-
Egress Software Technologies - Egress user centric data security platform
-
Endace - Endace / EndaceProbe Analytics Platform
-
OneTrust
-
RepKnight - BreachAlert dark web monitoring platform
-
Tessian (formerly CheckRecipient)
-
XQ Cyber - CyberScoreTM
UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award
-
Automation Logic - Automation Logic Cloud Platform Innovation.
-
CloudApps- SuMo by CloudApps - Sales Improvement you can Measure
-
Collision Management Systems - Collision Management Systems (CMS) risk management and crash detection
-
Droplet Computing - Application Delivery Redefined
-
Evident Proof -
-
Primary Goal Ltd
-
Ravelin
-
ScopeMaster
-
systemsync solutions ltd - pensionsync
-
Thoughtonomy - The Virtual Workforce
Vendor of the Year 2018
-
Content Guru
-
Egress Software Technologies
-
KnowBe4
-
Mastek Limited
-
Mendix
-
Sopra Steria
-
SysGroup
