UK IT Industry Awards 2018: Shortlist announced

Personal Excellence

Business Analyst of the Year

Margaret Battensby, HMRC

Danielle Harley, Allianz Insurance

Charles Jenkins, QBE

Nicola Joy, QBE

Arjun Kondisetti, Cognizant Technology Solutions

Kamini Kumaran,BP

Ranvir Rai, Deloitte MCS

Su Taylor, University of Derby

Jason Wood, Nationwide Building Society

CIO of the Year

Dr Jacob Abboud, Allianz Insurance

Steven Capper, Royal BAM Group

Richard Corbridge, NHS Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust

Adam Gerrard, Yodel Delivery Network

Ian Penny, Hiscox

Chris Reynolds, Pennine Care NHS FT

Duncan Stott Kier

John Sullivan, Virgin Trains

IT Apprentice of the Year

Chris Bubloz,Orbis IT & Digital, Brighton & Hove City Council

Michael Griffin, Lloyds Banking Group

George Hudson, Mirus IT

Charlie Lennon, risual

Blake Meyrick, HMRC

Gus Parkhouse, IBM

Alex Pedersen, Allianz

Robin Proudfoot, National Grid

Thomas Sherlock, IBM UK

Hannah Surry, Lloyds Banking Group

IT Manager of the Year

Gaurav Bhardwaj, BP

Paul Calvert, NHS North of England Commissioning Support

Mark Castro, Daisy Group

Chrissie Felthouse, University of Derby

Laura Firth, Allianz Insurance

Adam Hett, Picsolve International

Tim Piper, QBE

Andrew Sheppard, HMRC

IT Service & Support Professional of the Year

Sam Dart, Sovereign Housing Assocation

John Fenlon,QBE

Nick Gee, risual

Vivek Godyani , Mastek

Rhys Harris, Content Guru

Melanie Holley, Radius Payment Solutions

Olly Hosken, HMRC

Dumitru Reaboi, Plan-Net

Young IT Professional of the Year

Richard Baines, HMRC

Sebastian Gallego Jimenez, QBE

Piotr Grzeskowiak, Automation Logic

Anna Hackett Boyle, Automation Logic

George Hill, HMRC

Harry McLaren, ECS Security

Rachel Rajkumar, Content Guru

Alin Rohnean, Atkins

Ekaterini Tasiopoulou, IBM

Alex Young, ECS Security

Organisational Excellence

Best Place to Work in IT 2018

Automation Logic

Box UK

Company85

Datto, Inc.

Ensono

HMRC

Mirus IT Solutions

RockIT

Royal College of Nursing

Softcat Plc

Development Team of the Year

EA Games and CloudBees

Mayden

Picsolve International

Royal London

Speechmatics

The Accenture London Liquid Studio and CloudBees

TrakCel

Yodel Delivery Network

IT Project Team of the Year

Anglian Water

BP

Driver and Vehicle Agency (Northern Ireland)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Kainos

Lloyds Banking Group

Lookers Plc

Parcelforce

Post Office

Sky

IT Team of the Year

Centrica

Deutsche Bank

Heathrow / Capgemini

HMRC - The Platform Group

HMRC - DRM Team

Picsolve International

Royal London

Surrey County Coucil

Virgin Trains

Vodafone UK

Services Company of the Year

Company85

DCSL Software

Derive Logic

MANAGED 24/7 Ltd

Mirus IT Soultions

NetSupport

Performanta

Retail Assist Limited

RFA

Sopra Steria

Small Supplier or VAR of the Year

Accedia

DCSL Software

GuideSmiths

REPL Group

Satchel

Vivantio

Project Excellence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning (ML) Project of the Year

Barclays - GTIS Enterprise Data Analytics and Reporting team

MMT Digital - Vodafone TOBi Sales Chatbot

Kainos - Intelligent Risk Ratings that Improve Road Safety

Luminance Technologies - Luminance - the AI platform for the legal profession.

Best IoT Project of the Year

BT - IoT Security Platform

BT - SeeSense Smart Cycling Manchester

Heat Genius - Genius Control saves taxpayer's money with automatic heating controls

IMS Evolve - IMS Evolve IoT Energy Solution

Best Not for Profit IT Project of the Year

Belfast Health & Care Trust - NISTAR eHealth Solution

Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust - Digital Ward - Therapeutic and physical Observations

Edinburgh Napier University - LapSafe Self-Service Laptop Loans Project

Egress Software Technologies - Operation SNAP

HMRC - Portal Rehoming Project

Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust - PPM+ - An Electronic Health Record

NHS NECS - NHS Wi-Fi - Paving the way for Digital Patient Care

Pennine Care Foundation Trust - Improving Community Clinical Recording and Information Exchange

Post Office - Network Transition Programme

Sovereign Housing Association - Sovereign Housing Customer Portal

Best Use of Cloud Services

Content Guru - storm® Citizen Engagement Hub®

CTIL - City of London Wireless Concessions

Daisy Group - Costain

HMRC - Portal Rehoming Project

Royal Dutch Shell - Travel and Entertainment Next Generation Project at Shell

Welsh Revenue Authority - Welsh Revenue Authority and Kainos

Yodel Delivery Network - Project Nubilum

Cybersecurity Project of the Year

ECS Security Ltd - Managed Security Service for a Luxury Goods' Retailer

HMRC - SMiShing

Radius Payment Solutions - Project Obsequio

Royal London - User Behaviour Analytics (UBA)

Digital Project of the Year

Anglian Water - Developer Services Digital Transformation Programme

Box UK/RS Components - RS Components DesignSpark

BP - BPMe - Fuel Payment

Hermes UK - HERMES UK Digital advancement programme - Digital Futures.

Mastek - Together

University of Derby - Portal Replacement Project (UDo)

Enterprise Data / Analytics Project of the Year

BT - BT Billing Analytics

Gatwick Airport - Operational Performance Management (OPM) System Upgrade

HMRC - Threat Hunting

Orwell Group with Hortonworks

SIG - SIG moves to hybrid cloud architecture with SnapLogic

Tessella and Centre for Ecology & Hydrology - NERC DATALABS - Virtual Research Environment for Environmental Science

Travelport - Rich Content and Branding (RC&B) Data Analytics project.

University of Derby - Learning Analytics and Machine Learning to improve Digital Teaching Practice

Zurich Insurance UK - Data Transformation - The Strategic Data Asset

Workplace Transformation Project of the Year

Driver and Vehicle Agency (Northern Ireland) - The Driving Examiners' Digital Solution (DEDS)

Heathrow Airport Ltd - Digital Workplace Programme

HMRC - HMRC Workplace Transformation

Silver Peak, Mazars deploys hybrid WAN with Silver Peak SD-WAN solution

Technology Excellence

Business IT Innovation of the Year

360Globalnet - 360SiteView

Centrica - Global Supply Chain planning implementation for Centrica HIVE

Evo-soft - Evo-auction from Evo-soft Limited

Thoughtonomy - The Virtual Workforce

ServiceNow - Virgin Trains: Redefining the Rail Experience

Speechmatics - Speechmatics' Automatic Speech Recogniton feature - Custom Dictionary

Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year

Atmosera - Three-Tier Azure Management Suite

Content Guru - Content Guru and Serco Citizen Engagement Hub

CTERA Networks - CTERA 6.0 Enterprise File Services Platform

Hedvig

iland

MuleSoft - Titan release of Anypoint Platform

Natterbox Ltd - Natterbox Advanced Voice Services

Sesui

UKCloud - UKCloud's Multi-cloud platform

Version 1 - Cloud Innovation & Customer Success - Migrating Oracle to Public Cloud

Infrastructure Innovation of the Year

Agilitas IT Solutions - Agilitas' Inventory-as-a-Service

Cohesity - Cohesity's webscale data platform redefines the secondary data landscape

Delphix - Delphix Dynamic Data Platform

Excelero - Excelero NVMesh

Runecast - Runecast Analyzer

Scality

Silver Peak - Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN Solution

Travelport - Next Generation Search

Mobile App of the Year

Autocab - Autocab Passenger App & iGo network

DMI - Ubamarket and DMI Reimagine the In-Store Shopping Experience

HMRC - HMRC Mobile App

NutraTech Limited - Nutracheck

Totalmobile and Allianz

Security Innovation of the Year

CensorNet - CensorNet Unified Security Service (USS)

Cofense - Cofense human phishing defence solution

CyNation - CyDesk

Digital Shadows - Digital Shadows SearchLightTM

Egress Software Technologies - Egress user centric data security platform

Endace - Endace / EndaceProbe Analytics Platform

OneTrust

RepKnight - BreachAlert dark web monitoring platform

Tessian (formerly CheckRecipient)

XQ Cyber - CyberScoreTM

UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award

Automation Logic - Automation Logic Cloud Platform Innovation.

CloudApps- SuMo by CloudApps - Sales Improvement you can Measure

Collision Management Systems - Collision Management Systems (CMS) risk management and crash detection

Droplet Computing - Application Delivery Redefined

Evident Proof -

Primary Goal Ltd

Ravelin

ScopeMaster

systemsync solutions ltd - pensionsync

Thoughtonomy - The Virtual Workforce

Vendor of the Year 2018