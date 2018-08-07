AMD's second-generation Threadrippers available from Monday

AMD's new Threadripper CPUs also come in some natty new packaging

The first of AMD's second-generation Threadripper CPUs will be available from Monday.

Retailers have also opened up for pre-orders, with Ebuyer and PC Specialist the first in the UK to offer the microprocessors.

The Threadripper 2000-Series will include a monster 32-core, 64-thread part for extreme enthusiasts and high-end workstations, but the Threadripper 2990WX will set Brits back a hefty £1,639.98.

AMD has split its Threadripper CPU line-up in two, with the X-suffixed parts aimed at enthusiasts and gamers, and the WX-suffixed parts aimed at what it describes as "content creators and innovators".

Second-gen Threadripper Part Cores Threads Base speed Boost speed Price TR2920X 12 24 3.5GHz 4.3GHz $649* TR2950X 16 32 3.5GHz 4.4GHz $899* TR2970WX 24 48 3.0GHz 4.2GHz $1299* TR2990WX 32 64 3.0GHz 4.2GHz £1,640



The top-of-the-range Threadripper 2990WX will be available first - on Monday 13 August. The Threadripper 2950X will follow on Friday 31 August, with October availability slated for the Threadripper 2970WX and 2920X.

Announcing availability yesterday, AMD was keen to show-off the CPUs on its favourite Cinebench tests - intended to compare them to Intel's latest Core i9s: the Core i9-7980XE, the i9-7960X, and the Core i9-7900X.

Intel achieved a record-breaking benchmark in Cinebench on its Core i9-7980XE earlier this year by overclocking the device to 5.7GHz, a feat that required the kind of heavy-duty cooling to achieve that most people won't have access to.

In a similar over-the-top test, AMD claims to have bested Intel with the Threadripper 2990WX, which it overclocked to 5.1GHz using liquid nitrogen, achieving a score of 7,618 to Intel's 7,344.

For normal people and companies, though, AMD posted benchmarks that suggest that the second-generation Threadrippers will offer significantly more performance than the current Intel Core i9.

At stock speeds, the top-of-the-range Threadripper posted a score of 5,089 to the Intel Core i9-7980XE's 4,136, clocked at 4.2GHz.

* UK prices not yet known