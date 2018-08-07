AMD's second-generation Threadrippers available from Monday
Cinebench benchmarks show AMD's Threadripper 2990WX outperforming Intel's Core i9-7980XE by a big margin
The first of AMD's second-generation Threadripper CPUs will be available from Monday.
Retailers have also opened up for pre-orders, with Ebuyer and PC Specialist the first in the UK to offer the microprocessors.
The Threadripper 2000-Series will include a monster 32-core, 64-thread part for extreme enthusiasts and high-end workstations, but the Threadripper 2990WX will set Brits back a hefty £1,639.98.
AMD has split its Threadripper CPU line-up in two, with the X-suffixed parts aimed at enthusiasts and gamers, and the WX-suffixed parts aimed at what it describes as "content creators and innovators".
|Second-gen Threadripper
|Part
|Cores
|Threads
|Base speed
|Boost speed
|Price
|TR2920X
|12
|24
|3.5GHz
|4.3GHz
|$649*
|TR2950X
|16
|32
|3.5GHz
|4.4GHz
|$899*
|TR2970WX
|24
|48
|3.0GHz
|4.2GHz
|$1299*
|TR2990WX
|32
|64
|3.0GHz
|4.2GHz
|£1,640
The top-of-the-range Threadripper 2990WX will be available first - on Monday 13 August. The Threadripper 2950X will follow on Friday 31 August, with October availability slated for the Threadripper 2970WX and 2920X.
Announcing availability yesterday, AMD was keen to show-off the CPUs on its favourite Cinebench tests - intended to compare them to Intel's latest Core i9s: the Core i9-7980XE, the i9-7960X, and the Core i9-7900X.
Intel achieved a record-breaking benchmark in Cinebench on its Core i9-7980XE earlier this year by overclocking the device to 5.7GHz, a feat that required the kind of heavy-duty cooling to achieve that most people won't have access to.
In a similar over-the-top test, AMD claims to have bested Intel with the Threadripper 2990WX, which it overclocked to 5.1GHz using liquid nitrogen, achieving a score of 7,618 to Intel's 7,344.
For normal people and companies, though, AMD posted benchmarks that suggest that the second-generation Threadrippers will offer significantly more performance than the current Intel Core i9.
At stock speeds, the top-of-the-range Threadripper posted a score of 5,089 to the Intel Core i9-7980XE's 4,136, clocked at 4.2GHz.
* UK prices not yet known
