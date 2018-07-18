Shortlist announced for Women in IT Excellence Awards
Now in it second year, this is set to be one of our biggest events of 2018, championing and celebrating the finest female success stories the industry has to offer.
Judged by an expert panel of past winners, CIOs and other IT luminaries, winning one of these awards is genuinely prestigious, and provides a huge boost not just to the team or individual concerned, but to the whole organisation.
The awards will be held on Tuesday 27th November in Finsbury Square in London.
CIO of the Year
Anne Marie Neatham, Chief Operating Officer, Ocado Technology
Carol Johnson, IT Director, The Telegraph
Natascha Polderman, Group CIO, Control Risks
Digital leader of the Year - ENTERPRISE
Deepa Sreenivasan, Head of Technology, Telegraph Media Group
Isurie Gooden, IT Portfolio Lead - Emerging Technologies, Allianz Insurance
Jillian Moore, UK&I Head of Digital, Atos
Margarida Marques, Vice-President - Portugal Practice Lead, Hitachi Consulting
Nickie Harding, Associate Director of Informatics, Cambridge University Hospitals
Stacy Cox, Account Director, Atos
Tripta Kershaw, Head of Programmes and Projects Delivery, Hermes UK
Digital leader of the Year - SME
Agnes Boros, Director, Online Solutions, Control Risks
Ella Worsdale, Head of Information, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust
Jo Hutchinson, Digital Director, The Prince's Trust
Kate Evans, Associate Director, Digital Ofqual
Maria Harris, Director of Intermediary Lending, Atom bank
Mary Hunter, Managing Director, Columbus
Natalie Stewart, Subject Leader of IT and Computing and STEM Coordinator, Hadley Learning Community
Diversity Employer of The Year
FDM Group
Puppet
Sage UK Ltd
SnapDragon Monitoring Ltd
UK Cloud
Diversity Project of The Year
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Empiric
The Telegraph
University of Edinburgh
Entrepreneur of the Year
Daniela Menzky, COO, CyNation
Elena Yegorova, CTO, London Media Exchange
Gemma Young, Co-Founder and CEO, Settled
Julie Chakraverty, CEO and founder, Rungway
Lisa Smith, CEO, Kraydel
Rachel Jones, Founder and CEO, SnapDragon Monitoring ltd
Roselene Thomas, Director & Founder, Thomas UK Consulting Services
Suzy Dean, CEO and Founder, AddIn365
Future CIO
Mairead O'Connor, Partner and Engagement Manager, Equal Experts
Rhobi Harley, Digital Programme Manager, Control Risks
Sarah Peace, Head of Desktop & Printing Services, IT Services, University of York
Sofy Genevieve Large, Senior Digital Delivery Manager, EE
Graduate of the Year - ENTERPRISE
Chloe Spokes, Graduate Software Engineer, Just Eat
Jasmine Chung, Business Analyst, Barclays
Kate Wyeth, IT Graduate, Allianz
Leah Dean, Manager, Daily Manchester
Lottie Hope, Graduate Software Engineer, BBC
Maria Murphy, Data Scientist/kdb+ Developer, First Derivatives
Oishi Deb, Software Engineer, Rolls-Royce
Paula Clarke, Kdb+ Developer/Data Scientist, First Derivatives
Smruthi Chandrasekar, Graduate Product Manager, Just Eat
Graduate of the Year - SME
Anne Carr, Service Desk Analyst, Magenta Living
Chloe Cox, Commerce Consultant, Salmon
Claire Smid, Associate Consultant, Quantexa
Katie Goldrick, Content Coordinator, Doris IT
Katy Watson, IT Field Support Manager, Radius Payment Solutions
Melinda Fernandes, QA Engineer Consultant, Sparta Global
Sanda Boghiu, Application & IT Support Analyst, HELLO! Magazine
Hero of the Year - ENTERPRISE
Belinda Green, Learning Technologist, University of Northampton
Geetha Ramachandran, Principal Scrum Master, The Telegraph
Khyati Robinson, IT Operations Lead, PaddyPowerBetfair
Tanya Warren, Practice Manager for Content & Analytics - UK&I GSS, Hitachi Vantara
Hero of the Year - SME
Andrea Bailiff-Gush, Product Marketing Manager, cleverbridge
Angela Sims, IT Programme Manager, Control Risks
Anne Bienia, Senior Strategy Manager, Technology, Cancer Research UK
Cathryn Page, Deputy Director of Digital, The Prince's Trust
Donna Simpson, Financial Director, Agilitas IT Solutions
Joanne Hawkins, Business Architect, PCMS Group Ltd
Lucy Griffin, Senior Data Scientist, Featurespace
Megan Leoni, Graduate Data Scientist, Featurespace
Milena Jonkisz, Customer Support Engineer, Featurespace
Reka Burmeister, Senior Software Development Engineer in Test, Quality Assurance, Featurespace
Roselene Thomas, Director & Founder, Thomas UK Consulting Services
Sara Row, Senior Solutions Consultant, IRESS
Innovator of the Year - ENTERPRISE
Dr. Emma Jayne Barnes, HPC (High performance computing) Team Leader, University of York
Eleni Sharp, Executive Product manager, BBC
Jelena Isacenkova, BI Product Manager, Badoo
Louise Curtis, Product Manager - 3rd Party Platforms, The Telegraph
Sara Baack, CMO, Equinix
Vanessa Amberleigh & Production Team, Executive Producer, Bitz & Bob BBC Children's
Innovator of the Year - SME
Emily Foges, CEO, Luminance
Julie Chakraverty, CEO and founder, Rungway
Rachel Jones, Founder and CEO, SnapDragon Monitoring ltd
Roselene Thomas, Director & Founder, Thomas UK Consulting Services
Sian Busby, Systems Developer, 2 Sisters Food Group
Suzy Dean, CEO, AddIn365
IT Leader of the Year - ENTERPRISE
Carol Johnson, IT Director, The Telegraph
Carrie Wray, Senior Service Delivery Manager, Leeds Building Society
Claire Hoxworth, Manager (Lead of) - Service Information and Support, BBC
Julie Christie, Assistant Director of IT (Service Delivery), University of Dundee
Kerry Sinclair, VP of IT, Sage Group PLC
Marta Moreira Rodriguez, Head of Project Management, Hargreaves Lansdown
Rachel Ruston, Head of IT Service Delivery & Commercial Services, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council - Code Green
IT Leader of the Year - SME
Anita James, Head of IT Strategy & Architecture, Kingfisher IT Services part of Kingfisher plc
Cheryl Smith, Head of Department, I.T & Computing, Salford City College, FutureSkills
Kate Ross, Programme Director, Smart Pension
Natascha Polderman, Group CIO, Control Risks
Robin Laskowski, SVP & IT Application Delivery, Paysafe Payment Processing
Roselene Thomas, Director & Founder, Thomas UK Consulting Services
Ursula Dotlon, Director of IT and Business Change, British Heart Foundation
Victoria Askew, Head Of IT Services, 2 Sisters Food Group
Outstanding Returner Award
Joanne Guy, Associate Director, Lucidica
Mollie Brentnall, IT Manager - Customer Solutions, DHL
Sara Matthewman, Software engineer, Capgemini
Yesim Shenoy, Project Manager, FDM Group
Outstanding Transformation
Charlotte Walters, Agile & DevOps Transformation Manager, Allianz
Chirpa Santhanam, Head of Quality Assurance, GBG
Gill Broderick, Programme Director, Post Office
Katie Coleman, Engagement Manager, Equal Experts
Laura Phillips, Assistant Director Technology (Applications Development), Anthony Nolan
Nickie Harding, Associate Director of Informatics, Cambridge University Hospitals
Rebecca Kelly, General Counsel, IRESS
Sarah Waddams, Training Officer, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Suba Toumazi, Information Management Operations Director, Airswift
Tripta Kershaw, Head of Programmes and Project Delivery, Hermes UK
Rising Star - ENTErPRISE
Anasol Pena-Rios, Research Fellow, British Telecom
Brighde Mulholland, kdb Developer, First Derivatives
Desy Kristianti, Analyst, Deloitte
Emma Doyley, IT Security Controller, Pattonair
Hayley Donaldson, Technical Service Manager, Standard Life Aberdeen
Isabel Richards, Head of Product, Ocado Technology
Kate Goves, Solution Architect, Allianz
Kate Hunter, IT Programme and Project Manager, DHL Supply Chain
Kathryn Woodroof, Portfolio Manager, University of York
Laura Harrison, Senior Product Manager, BBC Research & Development
Lei He, Software Engineer, BBC
Lucy Player, Software Developer, Fujitsu
Mary Jones, Data Scientist, First Derivatives
Maya Kolaska, Business Analyst, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
Rachel Taylor, FX Support Analyst, FDM Group and BNP Paribas
Rebecca Humphreys, Business Systems Analyst, Allianz
Rhiannon Lawson, Head of Technology Policy, Government Digital Service (Cabinet Office)
Sarah Moreton, Service Delivery Manager, Fujitsu Services Ltd
Rising Star - SME
Charlotte Evans, Senior Consultant, Quantexa
Chloe Ward, ICT Team Leader, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council - Code Green
Connie van Zanten, Digital Specialist, Cancer Research UK
Georgie Tominey, Apprentice ICT Support Technician, Shorefield Holidays Ltd
Iman Attia, Service Desk Team Lead, The Telegraph
Isobel Bentley, Management Graduate Trainee, PCMS Group
Jen Owen, Service Desk Analyst, Magenta Living
Jo Hutchinson, Digital Director, The Prince's Trust
Katrina Cox, Head of Business Application Development, BCA Marketplace plc
Lois Howard, IT Infrastructure and Development Manager, Witherslack Group Ltd
Margo Urban, Business Analyst, Anthony Nolan
Rickaia Browne, e-Rostering Project Manager, Pennine Care Foundation Trust
Sanda Boghiu, Application & IT Support Analyst, HELLO! Magazine
Role Model of the Year - ENTERPRISE
Anna Miedzianowska, Head of Product, Ocado Technology
Carrie Wray, Senior Service Delivery Manager, Leeds Building Society
Christine Bellenger, IT Data team Manager, Allianz
Claire Hoxworth, Manager (Lead of) Service Information and Support, BBC
Debbie Ward, Head of Service Management, Crown Prosecution Service
Fiona Salmon, IT Application Availability Manager, Allianz
Laura Firth, IT Business Systems Analysis Manager, Allianz Insurance
Lee Almond & Martine Clark, IT Programme Director, HMRC
Linda Barker, Head of Business Systems, Skanska
Lorna Allan, Group Director of IT, Hitachi capital (UK) PLC
Martha Corrigan, Business Analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown
Michelle Cope, Portfolio Architect, Allianz
Mivy James, Head of Consulting, National Security and Defence, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
Nuala Collins, Infrastructure Programme Manager, Paddy Power Betfair
Samantha Allanson, Business Service Manager, Atos
Shana Dacres, IAM / Solutions Architect, Capgemini
Victoria Oliver, IT Manager, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Role Model of the Year - SME
Alex Cliffe, Director, Elite Group
Amy Gorbell, Office Manager, Utilize Plc
Andrea Bailiff-Gush, Product Marketing Manager, Cleverbridge
Cathryn Page, Deputy Director of Digital, The Prince's Trust
Claire Carter, Managing Director TAA, Wolters Kluwer UK
Donna Simpson, Financial Director, Agilitas IT Solutions
Dr. Lisa Noelle Smith, CEO, Kraydel
Emma Eldred, Solution Architect - Service Management and Integrations, DXC
Georgina Lord, Inside sales and Marketing Director, Intercity Technology
Jude McCorry, Head of Business Development, The Data Lab
Kate Ross, Programme Director, Smart Pension
Kay Rebbeck, Business Systems Director, 2 Sisters Food Group
Kristine Lewis, Technical Solution Engineer / Software Developer, Cleverbridge
Krisztina Hirth, Software Engineer, Cleverbridge
Laura Vost, ICT Project Manager, Magenta Living
Lynne Makinson-Walsh, Director of People and Culture, Dreamr
Martina King, Chief Executive Officer, Featurespace
Natalie Stewart, Subject leader of IT and Computing, STEM coordinator and CAS Master Teacher, Hadley Learning Community
Rhobi Harley, Digital Programme Manager, Control Risks
Roselene Thomas, Director & Founder, Thomas UK Consulting Services
Sandra Dempster, Head of Platform Services, Getronics
Sarah Atkinson, Training Manager, IRESS
Soukaina Messaoudi, business intelligence engineer, Cleverbridge
Suzanne Thomas, Service Delivery Manager - Europe & Africa, Control Risks
Tini Sevak, Global Director of Data Applications, YouGov
Zandra Moore, CEO, Panintelligence
Security Leader of the Year
Bridget Kenyon, Global CISO, Thales eSecurity
Leila Powell, Security Data Scientist, Panaseer
Melanie Oldham, CEO, Bob's Business
Poppy Gustafsson, co-Ceo, Darktrace
Rachel Gentry, Counter Fraud SME, Open Banking Ltd
Sadie Ahier, Operations Director, PCI Pal
Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and Founder, Yubico
Software Engineer of the Year
Dr Emma Jayne Barnes, HPC (High performance computing) Team Leader, University of York
Emma Jenkins, ICT Technical Analyst, Barnsley Metropolitan Council
Humayra Hanif, Experienced Software Engineer, insightsoftware.com
Mary Jones, Data Scientist, First Derivatives
Matilde Morrison, Software Engineer, Control Risks
Rabia Bilal, Systems Developer, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust
Rachana Mehta, Senior Software Engineer, Telegraph Media Group
Team Leader of the Year - ENTERPRISE
Andreia Silva Cabecinhas, Data Science Team Leader, Ocado Technology
Anne Jermy, Delivery Manager, Worldline UK&I
Carrie Wray, Senior Service Delivery Manager Leeds Building Society
Cheryl Smith, Head of Department; I.T & Computing Salford City College, FutureSkills@MediaCityUK
Gill Broderick, Programme Director Post Office
Isurie Gooden, IT Portfolio Lead - Emerging Technologies Allianz Insurance
Jo Shepherd, Head of Service Worldline IT Services UK Ltd
Jyoti Fatania, Sales Operations Manager UK, HITACHI VANTARA
Laura Firth, IT Business Systems Analysis Manager, Allianz
Lisa Wolstenholme, Head of Technical Revenue Assurance, Centrica
Patty Kostkova, UCL
Sarah Saunders, Team Lead - Open Source Cloud Engineering, Capgemini
Tara Pathirana, IT Service Support Manager, Telegraph Media Group
Uma Padmanabhan, Team Lead (SAP), Centrica Plc
Team Leader of the Year - SME
Emma Bateson, SME Manager, Intercity Technology
Kate Ross, Programme Director, Smart Pension
Kateryna Trofimenko, Mobile Team Lead, Badoo
Laura McKechnie, Lead Product Manager, Cancer Research UK
Lexie Papaspyrou, Head of Academy, Sparta Global
Maria Cassar, Technical Team Lead, Moonpig
Samantha Evans, Delivery Director, MagenTys
Spela Cedilnik, Head of Product, Profinda
Transformation Leader - ENTERPRISE
Abigail Vaughan, Managing Director, Transformation, BT Group PLC
Charlotte Walters, Agile and DevOps Transformation Manager, Allianz
Gill Broderick, Programme Director, Post Office
Louisa Brownlie, Programme Manager, Leeds Building Society
Oylum Tagmac, Head of Emerging Solutions & IoT, Hitachi Vantara
Shirley Kenyon, Business Transformation Lead Worldline UK&I, Worldline UK&I
Transformation Leader - SME
Amanda Colpoys, Agile Coach, Moonpig
Caroline Montgomery, Executive Director, Engineering & Solutions, Getronics
Giulia Merlo, Lead Proposition Manager, Cancer Research UK
Jo Hutchinson, Digital Director, The Prince's Trust
Monika Falbusch, Chief Employee Experience Officer, BMC Software
Rachel Gentry, Managing Director, RTG Commercial Services Ltd
Rosie Chinery, Software Development Manager, PCMS Group LTD
Veronika Iurchenko, Chief Executive Officer, Attractor Software LLC
Woman of the Year - ENTERPRISE
Carrie Wray, Senior Service Delivery Manager, Leeds Building Society
Cat Wildman, Director of Product, The Telegraph
Deborah Dillon, Executive GDPR Consultant/Lead, Atos Consulting
Gill Broderick, Programme Director, Post Office
Helen Baker, QA Director and Interim Payoll Director for UK&I Product Engineering, Sage (UK) Ltd
Kathy Bloomfield, Programme Manager, Salford Royal Foundation Trust
Mary Diskin, ITSM Lead, Paddy Power Betfair
Nickie Harding, Associate Director of Informatics, Cambridge University Hospitals
Rachel Ruston, Head of IT Service Delivery & Commercial Services, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Renee Chandler, IT Service Manager, Skanska UK
Sandra Stincic Clarke, Principal Researcher, BT TSO
Sarah Leach, Senior UX Designer, Hitachi Capital
Shahrzad Zargari, Course Leader in Computer Security with Forensics, Sheffield Hallam University
Victoria Shanks, Executive Director, First Derivatives
Wambui Njau, IT Project Lead, Skanska UK Plc
Woman of the Year - SME
Alex Cliffe, Commercial Director, Elite Group (previously Elitetele.com)
Claire Carter, Managing Director, TAA, Wolters Kluwer UK
Emily Foges, CEO, Luminance
Hannah Jeacock, Research Director, MHR
Laura Hutton, Executive Director, Quantexa
Louise Campton, Managing Director, Primary Goal
Maria Harris, Director of Intermediary Lending, Atom bank
Martina King, Chief Executive Officer, Featurespace
Melanie Oldham, CEO, Bob's Business
Monika Falbusch, Chief Employee Experience Officer, BMC Software
Natascha Polderman, Group CIO, Control Risks
Paula Knight, Subject Leader of IT/Computer Science, Brompton Academy
Tessa Swithenby, Director of Solutions, QA Ltd
Last year's winners can be seen here. Good luck to all on this year's shortlisted entrants!
