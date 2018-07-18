Shortlist announced for Women in IT Excellence Awards

Computing is very proud to announce the shortlist for the Women in IT Excellence Awards 2018.

Now in it second year, this is set to be one of our biggest events of 2018, championing and celebrating the finest female success stories the industry has to offer.

Judged by an expert panel of past winners, CIOs and other IT luminaries, winning one of these awards is genuinely prestigious, and provides a huge boost not just to the team or individual concerned, but to the whole organisation.

The awards will be held on Tuesday 27th November in Finsbury Square in London.

CIO of the Year

Anne Marie Neatham, Chief Operating Officer, Ocado Technology

Carol Johnson, IT Director, The Telegraph

Natascha Polderman, Group CIO, Control Risks

Digital leader of the Year - ENTERPRISE

Deepa Sreenivasan, Head of Technology, Telegraph Media Group

Isurie Gooden, IT Portfolio Lead - Emerging Technologies, Allianz Insurance

Jillian Moore, UK&I Head of Digital, Atos

Margarida Marques, Vice-President - Portugal Practice Lead, Hitachi Consulting

Nickie Harding, Associate Director of Informatics, Cambridge University Hospitals

Stacy Cox, Account Director, Atos

Tripta Kershaw, Head of Programmes and Projects Delivery, Hermes UK

Digital leader of the Year - SME

Agnes Boros, Director, Online Solutions, Control Risks

Ella Worsdale, Head of Information, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust

Jo Hutchinson, Digital Director, The Prince's Trust

Kate Evans, Associate Director, Digital Ofqual

Maria Harris, Director of Intermediary Lending, Atom bank

Mary Hunter, Managing Director, Columbus

Natalie Stewart, Subject Leader of IT and Computing and STEM Coordinator, Hadley Learning Community

Diversity Employer of The Year

FDM Group

Puppet

Sage UK Ltd

SnapDragon Monitoring Ltd

UK Cloud

Diversity Project of The Year

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Empiric

The Telegraph

University of Edinburgh

Entrepreneur of the Year

Daniela Menzky, COO, CyNation

Elena Yegorova, CTO, London Media Exchange

Gemma Young, Co-Founder and CEO, Settled

Julie Chakraverty, CEO and founder, Rungway

Lisa Smith, CEO, Kraydel

Rachel Jones, Founder and CEO, SnapDragon Monitoring ltd

Roselene Thomas, Director & Founder, Thomas UK Consulting Services

Suzy Dean, CEO and Founder, AddIn365

Future CIO

Mairead O'Connor, Partner and Engagement Manager, Equal Experts

Rhobi Harley, Digital Programme Manager, Control Risks

Sarah Peace, Head of Desktop & Printing Services, IT Services, University of York

Sofy Genevieve Large, Senior Digital Delivery Manager, EE

Graduate of the Year - ENTERPRISE

Chloe Spokes, Graduate Software Engineer, Just Eat

Jasmine Chung, Business Analyst, Barclays

Kate Wyeth, IT Graduate, Allianz

Leah Dean, Manager, Daily Manchester

Lottie Hope, Graduate Software Engineer, BBC

Maria Murphy, Data Scientist/kdb+ Developer, First Derivatives

Oishi Deb, Software Engineer, Rolls-Royce

Paula Clarke, Kdb+ Developer/Data Scientist, First Derivatives

Smruthi Chandrasekar, Graduate Product Manager, Just Eat

Graduate of the Year - SME

Anne Carr, Service Desk Analyst, Magenta Living

Chloe Cox, Commerce Consultant, Salmon

Claire Smid, Associate Consultant, Quantexa

Katie Goldrick, Content Coordinator, Doris IT

Katy Watson, IT Field Support Manager, Radius Payment Solutions

Melinda Fernandes, QA Engineer Consultant, Sparta Global

Sanda Boghiu, Application & IT Support Analyst, HELLO! Magazine

Hero of the Year - ENTERPRISE

Belinda Green, Learning Technologist, University of Northampton

Geetha Ramachandran, Principal Scrum Master, The Telegraph

Khyati Robinson, IT Operations Lead, PaddyPowerBetfair

Tanya Warren, Practice Manager for Content & Analytics - UK&I GSS, Hitachi Vantara

Hero of the Year - SME

Andrea Bailiff-Gush, Product Marketing Manager, cleverbridge

Angela Sims, IT Programme Manager, Control Risks

Anne Bienia, Senior Strategy Manager, Technology, Cancer Research UK

Cathryn Page, Deputy Director of Digital, The Prince's Trust

Donna Simpson, Financial Director, Agilitas IT Solutions

Joanne Hawkins, Business Architect, PCMS Group Ltd

Lucy Griffin, Senior Data Scientist, Featurespace

Megan Leoni, Graduate Data Scientist, Featurespace

Milena Jonkisz, Customer Support Engineer, Featurespace

Reka Burmeister, Senior Software Development Engineer in Test, Quality Assurance, Featurespace

Roselene Thomas, Director & Founder, Thomas UK Consulting Services

Sara Row, Senior Solutions Consultant, IRESS

Innovator of the Year - ENTERPRISE

Dr. Emma Jayne Barnes, HPC (High performance computing) Team Leader, University of York

Eleni Sharp, Executive Product manager, BBC

Jelena Isacenkova, BI Product Manager, Badoo

Louise Curtis, Product Manager - 3rd Party Platforms, The Telegraph

Sara Baack, CMO, Equinix

Vanessa Amberleigh & Production Team, Executive Producer, Bitz & Bob BBC Children's

Innovator of the Year - SME

Emily Foges, CEO, Luminance

Julie Chakraverty, CEO and founder, Rungway

Rachel Jones, Founder and CEO, SnapDragon Monitoring ltd

Roselene Thomas, Director & Founder, Thomas UK Consulting Services

Sian Busby, Systems Developer, 2 Sisters Food Group

Suzy Dean, CEO, AddIn365

IT Leader of the Year - ENTERPRISE

Carol Johnson, IT Director, The Telegraph

Carrie Wray, Senior Service Delivery Manager, Leeds Building Society

Claire Hoxworth, Manager (Lead of) - Service Information and Support, BBC

Julie Christie, Assistant Director of IT (Service Delivery), University of Dundee

Kerry Sinclair, VP of IT, Sage Group PLC

Marta Moreira Rodriguez, Head of Project Management, Hargreaves Lansdown

Rachel Ruston, Head of IT Service Delivery & Commercial Services, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council - Code Green

IT Leader of the Year - SME

Anita James, Head of IT Strategy & Architecture, Kingfisher IT Services part of Kingfisher plc

Cheryl Smith, Head of Department, I.T & Computing, Salford City College, FutureSkills

Kate Ross, Programme Director, Smart Pension

Natascha Polderman, Group CIO, Control Risks

Robin Laskowski, SVP & IT Application Delivery, Paysafe Payment Processing

Roselene Thomas, Director & Founder, Thomas UK Consulting Services

Ursula Dotlon, Director of IT and Business Change, British Heart Foundation

Victoria Askew, Head Of IT Services, 2 Sisters Food Group

Outstanding Returner Award

Joanne Guy, Associate Director, Lucidica

Mollie Brentnall, IT Manager - Customer Solutions, DHL

Sara Matthewman, Software engineer, Capgemini

Yesim Shenoy, Project Manager, FDM Group

Outstanding Transformation

Charlotte Walters, Agile & DevOps Transformation Manager, Allianz

Chirpa Santhanam, Head of Quality Assurance, GBG

Gill Broderick, Programme Director, Post Office

Katie Coleman, Engagement Manager, Equal Experts

Laura Phillips, Assistant Director Technology (Applications Development), Anthony Nolan

Nickie Harding, Associate Director of Informatics, Cambridge University Hospitals

Rebecca Kelly, General Counsel, IRESS

Sarah Waddams, Training Officer, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Suba Toumazi, Information Management Operations Director, Airswift

Tripta Kershaw, Head of Programmes and Project Delivery, Hermes UK

Rising Star - ENTErPRISE

Anasol Pena-Rios, Research Fellow, British Telecom

Brighde Mulholland, kdb Developer, First Derivatives

Desy Kristianti, Analyst, Deloitte

Emma Doyley, IT Security Controller, Pattonair

Hayley Donaldson, Technical Service Manager, Standard Life Aberdeen

Isabel Richards, Head of Product, Ocado Technology

Kate Goves, Solution Architect, Allianz

Kate Hunter, IT Programme and Project Manager, DHL Supply Chain

Kathryn Woodroof, Portfolio Manager, University of York

Laura Harrison, Senior Product Manager, BBC Research & Development

Lei He, Software Engineer, BBC

Lucy Player, Software Developer, Fujitsu

Mary Jones, Data Scientist, First Derivatives

Maya Kolaska, Business Analyst, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

Rachel Taylor, FX Support Analyst, FDM Group and BNP Paribas

Rebecca Humphreys, Business Systems Analyst, Allianz

Rhiannon Lawson, Head of Technology Policy, Government Digital Service (Cabinet Office)

Sarah Moreton, Service Delivery Manager, Fujitsu Services Ltd

Rising Star - SME

Charlotte Evans, Senior Consultant, Quantexa

Chloe Ward, ICT Team Leader, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council - Code Green

Connie van Zanten, Digital Specialist, Cancer Research UK

Georgie Tominey, Apprentice ICT Support Technician, Shorefield Holidays Ltd

Iman Attia, Service Desk Team Lead, The Telegraph

Isobel Bentley, Management Graduate Trainee, PCMS Group

Jen Owen, Service Desk Analyst, Magenta Living

Jo Hutchinson, Digital Director, The Prince's Trust

Katrina Cox, Head of Business Application Development, BCA Marketplace plc

Lois Howard, IT Infrastructure and Development Manager, Witherslack Group Ltd

Margo Urban, Business Analyst, Anthony Nolan

Rickaia Browne, e-Rostering Project Manager, Pennine Care Foundation Trust

Sanda Boghiu, Application & IT Support Analyst, HELLO! Magazine

Role Model of the Year - ENTERPRISE

Anna Miedzianowska, Head of Product, Ocado Technology

Carrie Wray, Senior Service Delivery Manager, Leeds Building Society

Christine Bellenger, IT Data team Manager, Allianz

Claire Hoxworth, Manager (Lead of) Service Information and Support, BBC

Debbie Ward, Head of Service Management, Crown Prosecution Service

Fiona Salmon, IT Application Availability Manager, Allianz

Laura Firth, IT Business Systems Analysis Manager, Allianz Insurance

Lee Almond & Martine Clark, IT Programme Director, HMRC

Linda Barker, Head of Business Systems, Skanska

Lorna Allan, Group Director of IT, Hitachi capital (UK) PLC

Martha Corrigan, Business Analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown

Michelle Cope, Portfolio Architect, Allianz

Mivy James, Head of Consulting, National Security and Defence, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

Nuala Collins, Infrastructure Programme Manager, Paddy Power Betfair

Samantha Allanson, Business Service Manager, Atos

Shana Dacres, IAM / Solutions Architect, Capgemini

Victoria Oliver, IT Manager, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Role Model of the Year - SME

Alex Cliffe, Director, Elite Group

Amy Gorbell, Office Manager, Utilize Plc

Andrea Bailiff-Gush, Product Marketing Manager, Cleverbridge

Cathryn Page, Deputy Director of Digital, The Prince's Trust

Claire Carter, Managing Director TAA, Wolters Kluwer UK

Donna Simpson, Financial Director, Agilitas IT Solutions

Dr. Lisa Noelle Smith, CEO, Kraydel

Emma Eldred, Solution Architect - Service Management and Integrations, DXC

Georgina Lord, Inside sales and Marketing Director, Intercity Technology

Jude McCorry, Head of Business Development, The Data Lab

Kate Ross, Programme Director, Smart Pension

Kay Rebbeck, Business Systems Director, 2 Sisters Food Group

Kristine Lewis, Technical Solution Engineer / Software Developer, Cleverbridge

Krisztina Hirth, Software Engineer, Cleverbridge

Laura Vost, ICT Project Manager, Magenta Living

Lynne Makinson-Walsh, Director of People and Culture, Dreamr

Martina King, Chief Executive Officer, Featurespace

Natalie Stewart, Subject leader of IT and Computing, STEM coordinator and CAS Master Teacher, Hadley Learning Community

Rhobi Harley, Digital Programme Manager, Control Risks

Roselene Thomas, Director & Founder, Thomas UK Consulting Services

Sandra Dempster, Head of Platform Services, Getronics

Sarah Atkinson, Training Manager, IRESS

Soukaina Messaoudi, business intelligence engineer, Cleverbridge

Suzanne Thomas, Service Delivery Manager - Europe & Africa, Control Risks

Tini Sevak, Global Director of Data Applications, YouGov

Zandra Moore, CEO, Panintelligence

Security Leader of the Year

Bridget Kenyon, Global CISO, Thales eSecurity

Leila Powell, Security Data Scientist, Panaseer

Melanie Oldham, CEO, Bob's Business

Poppy Gustafsson, co-Ceo, Darktrace

Rachel Gentry, Counter Fraud SME, Open Banking Ltd

Sadie Ahier, Operations Director, PCI Pal

Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and Founder, Yubico

Software Engineer of the Year

Dr Emma Jayne Barnes, HPC (High performance computing) Team Leader, University of York

Emma Jenkins, ICT Technical Analyst, Barnsley Metropolitan Council

Humayra Hanif, Experienced Software Engineer, insightsoftware.com

Mary Jones, Data Scientist, First Derivatives

Matilde Morrison, Software Engineer, Control Risks

Rabia Bilal, Systems Developer, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust

Rachana Mehta, Senior Software Engineer, Telegraph Media Group

Team Leader of the Year - ENTERPRISE

Andreia Silva Cabecinhas, Data Science Team Leader, Ocado Technology

Anne Jermy, Delivery Manager, Worldline UK&I

Carrie Wray, Senior Service Delivery Manager Leeds Building Society

Cheryl Smith, Head of Department; I.T & Computing Salford City College, FutureSkills@MediaCityUK

Gill Broderick, Programme Director Post Office

Isurie Gooden, IT Portfolio Lead - Emerging Technologies Allianz Insurance

Jo Shepherd, Head of Service Worldline IT Services UK Ltd

Jyoti Fatania, Sales Operations Manager UK, HITACHI VANTARA

Laura Firth, IT Business Systems Analysis Manager, Allianz

Lisa Wolstenholme, Head of Technical Revenue Assurance, Centrica

Patty Kostkova, UCL

Sarah Saunders, Team Lead - Open Source Cloud Engineering, Capgemini

Tara Pathirana, IT Service Support Manager, Telegraph Media Group

Uma Padmanabhan, Team Lead (SAP), Centrica Plc

Team Leader of the Year - SME

Emma Bateson, SME Manager, Intercity Technology

Kate Ross, Programme Director, Smart Pension

Kateryna Trofimenko, Mobile Team Lead, Badoo

Laura McKechnie, Lead Product Manager, Cancer Research UK

Lexie Papaspyrou, Head of Academy, Sparta Global

Maria Cassar, Technical Team Lead, Moonpig

Samantha Evans, Delivery Director, MagenTys

Spela Cedilnik, Head of Product, Profinda

Transformation Leader - ENTERPRISE

Abigail Vaughan, Managing Director, Transformation, BT Group PLC

Charlotte Walters, Agile and DevOps Transformation Manager, Allianz

Gill Broderick, Programme Director, Post Office

Louisa Brownlie, Programme Manager, Leeds Building Society

Oylum Tagmac, Head of Emerging Solutions & IoT, Hitachi Vantara

Shirley Kenyon, Business Transformation Lead Worldline UK&I, Worldline UK&I

Transformation Leader - SME

Amanda Colpoys, Agile Coach, Moonpig

Caroline Montgomery, Executive Director, Engineering & Solutions, Getronics

Giulia Merlo, Lead Proposition Manager, Cancer Research UK

Jo Hutchinson, Digital Director, The Prince's Trust

Monika Falbusch, Chief Employee Experience Officer, BMC Software

Rachel Gentry, Managing Director, RTG Commercial Services Ltd

Rosie Chinery, Software Development Manager, PCMS Group LTD

Veronika Iurchenko, Chief Executive Officer, Attractor Software LLC

Woman of the Year - ENTERPRISE

Carrie Wray, Senior Service Delivery Manager, Leeds Building Society

Cat Wildman, Director of Product, The Telegraph

Deborah Dillon, Executive GDPR Consultant/Lead, Atos Consulting

Gill Broderick, Programme Director, Post Office

Helen Baker, QA Director and Interim Payoll Director for UK&I Product Engineering, Sage (UK) Ltd

Kathy Bloomfield, Programme Manager, Salford Royal Foundation Trust

Mary Diskin, ITSM Lead, Paddy Power Betfair

Nickie Harding, Associate Director of Informatics, Cambridge University Hospitals

Rachel Ruston, Head of IT Service Delivery & Commercial Services, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Renee Chandler, IT Service Manager, Skanska UK

Sandra Stincic Clarke, Principal Researcher, BT TSO

Sarah Leach, Senior UX Designer, Hitachi Capital

Shahrzad Zargari, Course Leader in Computer Security with Forensics, Sheffield Hallam University

Victoria Shanks, Executive Director, First Derivatives

Wambui Njau, IT Project Lead, Skanska UK Plc

Woman of the Year - SME

Alex Cliffe, Commercial Director, Elite Group (previously Elitetele.com)

Claire Carter, Managing Director, TAA, Wolters Kluwer UK

Emily Foges, CEO, Luminance

Hannah Jeacock, Research Director, MHR

Laura Hutton, Executive Director, Quantexa

Louise Campton, Managing Director, Primary Goal

Maria Harris, Director of Intermediary Lending, Atom bank

Martina King, Chief Executive Officer, Featurespace

Melanie Oldham, CEO, Bob's Business

Monika Falbusch, Chief Employee Experience Officer, BMC Software

Natascha Polderman, Group CIO, Control Risks

Paula Knight, Subject Leader of IT/Computer Science, Brompton Academy

Tessa Swithenby, Director of Solutions, QA Ltd

Last year's winners can be seen here. Good luck to all on this year's shortlisted entrants!