Announcing AI and Machine Learning Live!

Comupting's new event will feature a host of top CIOs discussing their approach to AI and ML

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are new technologies which are revolutionising the way many businesses work.

They're at the top of many technology leaders' agendas currently, with most firms either exploring or actively deploying AI and ML projects.

At Computing's latest event, AI & Machine Learning Live!, we will hear from a host of leading CIOs as they discuss how they are deploying the technologies, and what the impact is across their organisations.

One of the highlights will be a keynote from Charles Ewen, CIO of the Met Office, as he discusses how AI and Machine Learning help his organisation improve its weather predicting capabilities.

We'll also be hearing from Ian Penny, Group CIO at insurance firm Hiscox, who has used AI to automate many processes at his firm, freeing up staff to work on more complex, strategic issues.

Penny told Computing recently that automation doesn't necessarily lead to job losses, which is also the topic of an afternoon case study.

The event will be held at the London Marriott Hotel on Grosvenor Square on 19th November 2018.