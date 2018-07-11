Computing

ICO's maximum fine is a drop in the bucket for Facebook

Facebook will make the fine back in less than 20 minutes

ICO's maximum fine is a drop in the bucket for Facebook
The timing of the offence means that the ICO could not hit Facebook with GDPR-level penalties
The Information Commissioner's Office has 'punished' Facebook with a £500,000 fine over the Cambridge Analytica scandal - the maximum allowed under the Data Protection Act 1998, as the offence was committed...

