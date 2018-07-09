DCMS announces UK-France collaboration on AI, cyber security and net neutrality

The UK and France will hold a conference to foster the development of fast-moving technologies like artificial intelligence and cyber security, their governments have announced.

The conference will take place this year, and has been conceived to ‘foster cross-Channel collaboration between academics, industry and government'. Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Matt Hancock announced the event with his French opposite, Françoise Nyssen, at the recent UK France Summit in Sandhurst.

The UK invests more in technology than any other European country, and was named the best-prepared country in the world for AI implementation in December by Oxford Insights.

France, meanwhile, is encouraging startups and entrepreneurship - recently repurposing a Paris railway station to host new businesses, multinationals and investors.

The integration between the two countries aims to help both gain the benefits of quickly-developing technology areas such as AI. Under new plans, the UK's Alan Turing Institute will work on research and funding initiatives with its cross-Channel counterpart DATAIA.

The accord will last for five years and contains language reaffirming their commitment to net neutrality, which they strongly support. They agreed a joint statement to ensure that users can access the internet without ISPs favouring or blocking particular sites.

Julian David, CEO of techUK, said:

"This event is a significant step towards greater collaboration between the British and French tech sectors. Both countries share similar opportunities and challenges as we build our leading digital economies through technologies like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and cyber security.

"International platforms for collaboration, such as the one announced by Matt Hancock today, provide valuable cross-border perspectives on many of the social, legal and ethical questions that will be raised as we continue to innovate."