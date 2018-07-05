How Liaison brought transparency to analytics

Analytics are essential for understanding the impact of new business strategies and campaigns, but transparency is difficult to achieve. With data coming from a growing range of platforms - Facebook, Google, YouTube - a holistic view of data is essential.

A large pharmaceutical company recently chose a Liaison solution to bring transparency to their marketing analytics, moving from on-site tools to a single pane of glass.

The client wanted extremely fast presentation of its analytics data to accurately assess the impact of its marketing campaigns, and also compare it with defined targets. The firm was also hesitant to invest in a solution that would become obsolete as new analytics platforms were developed: future-proofing was essential.

Liaison's solution captures data from multiple sources, such as Facebook Insight and Google Analytics, and presents it in a single data model via a thin web application dashboard. Using the PaaS tool, the client says that it has ‘dramatically' increased the speed and agility at which information is delivered across the business.

The Alloy Platform retrieves data points through APIs, which are then broken down into two types: metrics and dimensions. Metrics are the actual data (numbers of likes, views, clicks and so on), while dimensions are categorical variables that provide attribute filters on the metrics.

The collated information means that users can run reports, create custom filters and views, build graphs and tables and import and export analytics data.

Staff have been able to use the new information to focus their efforts (and budget) on initiatives that they know generated revenue. At the same time, the marketing department has reduced overall expenditures due to improved targeting.