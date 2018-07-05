Winners announced for Digital Technology Leaders' Awards 2018
Here's who made it big on the night
Computing's Digital Technology Leaders' Awards, now in their second year, recognise the people that keep the IT lights on, rather than the platforms and tools that can sometimes obscure them.
Last night marked the return of the Awards at the stunning London Marriott Hotel on Grosvenor Square, with some of the best that the IT industry has to offer on the shortlist.
With 23 categories, almost 280 entries and more than 350 people attending, the Awards grew significantly from their launch year, and comedian Nigel Ng made sure that everyone had a great time.
So, who were the winners?
Digital Team of the Year
Hermes
Digital Service Company of the Year
Previse
Best Place to Work - Large Organisations
Cleverbridge
Best place to Work - SMEs
RockIT
Project Team of the Year
IICSA
Design Team of the Year
Allstate Northen Ireland
Development Team of the Year
Loqate (PCA Predict )
Website Project of the Year
NHS Digital
Security Project of the Year
XQ Cyber
Big Data/Iot Project of the Year
Information Builders
Best Not-for-Profit Project
Dubai Police
Best Public Sector Digital Project
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency
Best Large Enterprise Digital Project
Allianz Insurance
Small to Medium Digital Project
MooD International
Mobile Project of the Year
Hastee Pay
Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year
MMT Digital - Vodafone TOBi Sales Chatbot
Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Project of the year
Cancer Research UK
Scrum Master of the Year
Allianz Insurance - Adam Rates
Product Manager of the Year
MWUK - Rich Conti
Digital Professional of the Year
Corporate Rewards - Alex Moffitt
Digital Hero of the Year
Barclays - Jamie Edge, Barclays Mobile Banking
Digital Ambassador of the Year
Harvey Nash - David Savage
CDO of the year
Prince`s Trust - David Ivell
Further reading
More news
Winners announced for Digital Technology Leaders' Awards 2018
Here's who made it big on the night
IBM wins AU$1bn five-year digital-transformation contract with Australian federal government
IBM deal comes days after Australian government was slammed over a string of IT failures
Google, Apple and Facebook should be regulated like telecoms firms, says German watchdog
Email and messaging providers should provide the same standards of data protection, says Bundesnetzagentur
Hiscox CIO: Automation doesn't mean job losses
Insurance firm CIO says he isn't seeing AI and automation taking people's jobs, rather it takes the boring work away from them