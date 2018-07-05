Winners announced for Digital Technology Leaders’ Awards 2018

We held the Awards at the Marriott Hotel in Grosvenor Square

Computing's Digital Technology Leaders' Awards, now in their second year, recognise the people that keep the IT lights on, rather than the platforms and tools that can sometimes obscure them.

Last night marked the return of the Awards at the stunning London Marriott Hotel on Grosvenor Square, with some of the best that the IT industry has to offer on the shortlist.

With 23 categories, almost 280 entries and more than 350 people attending, the Awards grew significantly from their launch year, and comedian Nigel Ng made sure that everyone had a great time.

So, who were the winners?

Digital Team of the Year

Hermes

Digital Service Company of the Year

Previse

Best Place to Work - Large Organisations

Cleverbridge

Best place to Work - SMEs

RockIT

Project Team of the Year

IICSA

Design Team of the Year

Allstate Northen Ireland

Development Team of the Year

Loqate (PCA Predict )

Website Project of the Year

NHS Digital

Security Project of the Year

XQ Cyber

Big Data/Iot Project of the Year

Information Builders

Best Not-for-Profit Project

Dubai Police

Best Public Sector Digital Project

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency

Best Large Enterprise Digital Project

Allianz Insurance

Small to Medium Digital Project

MooD International

Mobile Project of the Year

Hastee Pay

Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year

MMT Digital - Vodafone TOBi Sales Chatbot

Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Project of the year

Cancer Research UK

Scrum Master of the Year

Allianz Insurance - Adam Rates

Product Manager of the Year

MWUK - Rich Conti

Digital Professional of the Year

Corporate Rewards - Alex Moffitt

Digital Hero of the Year

Barclays - Jamie Edge, Barclays Mobile Banking

Digital Ambassador of the Year

Harvey Nash - David Savage

CDO of the year

Prince`s Trust - David Ivell