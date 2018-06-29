UK IT Awards 2018: One week to go

Computing hosts the UK IT Awards in association with BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT

Entries for the UK IT Awards, the industry's most prestigious awards show, will close next Friday - making it important to enter as soon as possible to secure your place.

With 29 categories covering all aspects of IT, including the hotly-contested CIO of the Year award - last year won by Tom Meade of Registers of Scotland - every firm, team and individual will find something to suit.

A complete list of last year's winners can be found here.

This year we have categories around Personal, Organisational, Technology and Project Excellence, as well as the standalone Vendor of the Year award, for those who can demonstrate outstanding performance and innovation.

But the deadline for entries is this just seven days away.

Each entry is judged by our expert panel, organised in tandem with the BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT. If you are selected as a finalist, you will be notified by email on Monday 20th August, by BCS brand team.

We then invite a maximum of two representatives from each entry (one for Personal Excellence, and one representative being end user for Project Excellence) to attend a judging day in September.

Technology, Organisational and Project Excellence Finalists will be asked to give a short presentation of their entry to the judges. Personal Excellence Finalists will be interviewed by the judges.

The night itself, a black tie event attended by upwards of 2,000 IT professionals, will be held at the Battersea Park Events Arena on Wednesday 14th November.

So remember to get your entries in now, for your chance to have your excellence recognised and celebrated by the best and brightest of the UK IT Industry.