UPDATED: Slack suffers global outage and later claims to have fixed it

UPDATES:

17:51 - An update on Slack's website claims that the problem has been isolated and a fix implemented.

"We're happy to report that workspaces should be able to connect again, as we've isolated the problem. Some folks may need to refresh (Ctrl + R or Cmd + R). If you're still experiencing issues, please drop us a line at @feedback@slack.com," it says.

17:18 - Slack reports that it may finally have found the cause of the problem.

We think we've isolated the issue, and we're getting close to a resolution. Thanks for hanging in there. https://t.co/uQIDJzyLSV — Slack (@SlackHQ) June 27, 2018

17:00 - Slack is still down for the majority of users as the UK's working day moves towards a close. Reports suggest that messaging app Telegram and parts of Google Home are also down, leading to speculation that there is a broader problem affecting sections of the internet's infrastructure.

16:00 - Some users are reporting that connectivity has been restored, but Slack itself has said that it is still working on restoring the service.

We're still in rocky waters, and are trying to stabilize our connectivity issues. Thanks for sticking with us. https://t.co/uQIDJzyLSV — Slack (@SlackHQ) June 27, 2018

There are still a large number of people reporting problems from around the world according to downdetector.com.

15:30 - Slack appears to be providing half-hourly updates over Twitter. However, there is still no indication as to what's behind the issues, and when they might be resolved.

Our team is hard at work to get you back into Slack. Your patience is greatly appreciated. https://t.co/uQIDJzyLSV — Slack (@SlackHQ) June 27, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

Instant messaging and collaboration platform Slack is currently suffering a global outage.

Some users have been forced offline, whilst others report seeing a continually repeating message stating that the platform is attempting to reconnect them.

The service went offline just before 2:30pm BST.

Slack has posted several messages to its site stating that it's looking into the issues.

"We've received word that all workspaces are having troubles connecting to Slack. We're currently investigating the issue, and will have updates shortly," it posted in the first message.

"Our team is still looking into the cause of the connectivity issues, and we'll continue to update you on our progress," it posted approximately 30 minutes later.

It posted similar messages to Twitter.

The investigation continues for our connectivity issues, and we're working hard to get things back to normal. https://t.co/uQIDJzyLSV — Slack (@SlackHQ) June 27, 2018

Many users have also taken to Twitter to share their angst at the outage.

How am I supposed to tell my team that Slack is down when I don't have Slack to tell them at Slack is down? — Justin Karp (@jskarp) June 27, 2018

Some claim to have taken the opportunity to actually interact with their colleagues in the real world.

Slack is down, and I talked to my colleagues...in the face??? https://t.co/pHvDZK6eVW pic.twitter.com/bl02wDrpXX — Mashable (@mashable) June 27, 2018

When the platform actually works, Slack has been cited by many as a superior alternative to email.

This story will be updated as we hear more about the cause of the outage, and the timing of a potential fix.