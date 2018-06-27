Facebook cans Project Aquila drone-WiFi plan based on British technology

Facebook has discontinued its Project Aquila plan to use drones to beam internet connectivity to poorly served parts of the world*.

The plan, originally revealed in 2014, was one of a number of ideas explored by Facebook, Google and others to extend high-speed internet access to remote corners of the world. Project Aquila proposed an airborne network of solar-powered drones connected by lasers.

Facebook's Mike Schroepfer, speaking in 2015, had suggested that the project was not too far off from launch. He claimed that it showcased Facebook's ambition to be more than just a social network.

However, Yael Maguire, Facebook's director of engineering, announcing the end of Project Aquila claimed it had failed due to the long drone flight times needed to properly create an always-on flying WiFi network. He added that other companies had made more headway in creating a high altitude platform station (HAPS) system.

"As we've worked on these efforts, it's been exciting to see leading companies in the aerospace industry start investing in this technology too - including the design and construction of new high-altitude aircraft. Given these developments, we've decided not to design or build our own aircraft any longer, and to close our facility in Bridgwater," wrote Maguire in a blog post revealing the decision.

"Going forward, we'll continue to work with partners like Airbus on HAPS connectivity generally, and on the other technologies needed to make this system work, like flight control computers and high-density batteries."

Facebook's Project Aquila had envisaged a network of drones flying around 18,000 metres above the surface of the Earth, above the altitude of commercial aircraft, circling regions for months at a time.

The project was based on the work of British company Ascenta, based in Bridgewater, Somerset, which specialises in solar-powered drones. Facebook bought the company in March 2014 for £12 million to further its Project Aquila project. It's not clear what will happen to the company and its technology now.

Nevertheless, Facebook is continuing with other connectivity initiatives, such as its Terragraph Project, which aims to replace fibre broadband in urban areas with high-speed wireless interconnected nodes.

* like London, perhaps?