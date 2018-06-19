Join Computing and Google to discuss new solutions to the legacy challenge

We will hold the dining club in the exclusive Li Room in The Shard, London

Despite the wider industry shift towards agile, cloud-based workflows, many IT professionals are still required to administer systems manually - consuming time, lowering motivation and, inevitably, introducing mistakes.

Many IT decision-makers are struggling to keep up with the evolving demands of the business; and classic legacy endpoints, by themselves, make it difficult to manage the tasks required of workers. Does IT need a new solution - one that can manage repetitive tasks and save budget?

Join us to discuss this issue at an exclusive Computing dining club, sponsored by Google, on the 26th June, where senior IT leaders will come together to talk about their hunt for a fast, cost-effective solution to the challenges that they face today.

Among the discussion points, we will ask:

What challenges do you face in retiring old tech?

How do you roll out new technology to teams and clients involved?

What role does compliance/security play in your transition?

What are the security pitfalls you are facing?

What are the pros/cons of your current endpoints?

How could cost savings be directed to other business innovations?

How is your journey to the cloud progressing?

If you are a head of IT, IT director or hold another senior position, and are at a FTSE 350 firm*, then register here.

We will hold the club at the exclusive Li Room at The Shard, London, with drinks and a three course dinner on us.

Computing's IT Leaders' Clubs are a fantastic opportunity to network with other senior executives in similar roles, so sign up today to reserve your place.