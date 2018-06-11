Computing

US Oak Ridge National Lab unveils world's most powerful supercomputer

200-petaflop Summit supercomputer eight times more powerful than Titan, the supercomputer it supercedes at Oak Ridge

US Oak Ridge National Lab unveils world’s most powerful supercomputer
Summit supercomputer, made by IBM - bigger than your average computer
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

The US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has unveiled Summit, a supercomputer that it claims is the world's most powerful, displacing China's Sunway TaihuLight supercomputer from top...

To continue reading...

More news