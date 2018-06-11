Banco de Chile falls victim to SWIFT money transfer hack that crashed 9,000 computers and 500 servers
Disk-wiping malware used to cover-up theft of $10m from South American bank
Banco de Chile has admitted to the loss of around $10 million in a cyber attack in May that corrupted the master boot records (MBRs) of 9,000 PCs and servers, rendering them unbootable. The attack took...
More news
US ZTE ban will remain in place until the company pays $1bn fine and places $400m in escrow
ZTE deal a 'personal favour' from President Trump - but it will definitely be shut down if it contravenes new agreement
Suspend Privacy Shield if the USA will not comply, say MEPs
Both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica were certified under the pact, Civil Liberties Committee points out
ERPScan named in new US sanctions that claim that Russia is monitoring underwater communication cables
ERPScan denies links with security firm named in US sanctions
'Too many companies are cloud junkies', says Gatwick Airport CIO
CIO explains his strategy is to minimise the number of suppliers, and keep core processes on-premises
