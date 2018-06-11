Automation will save the NHS time and money, say Lords
Robots could save up to 10 per cent of the NHS's annual budget
A report released today claims that the NHS could save £12.5 billion a year - 10 per cent of its annual budget - by adopting automation in the front line and back office. According to the findings from...
More news
US ZTE ban will remain in place until the company pays $1bn fine and places $400m in escrow
ZTE deal a 'personal favour' from President Trump - but it will definitely be shut down if it contravenes new agreement
Suspend Privacy Shield if the USA will not comply, say MEPs
Both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica were certified under the pact, Civil Liberties Committee points out
ERPScan named in new US sanctions that claim that Russia is monitoring underwater communication cables
ERPScan denies links with security firm named in US sanctions
'Too many companies are cloud junkies', says Gatwick Airport CIO
CIO explains his strategy is to minimise the number of suppliers, and keep core processes on-premises
