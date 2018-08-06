5G news: Three must get 5G right

5G is the latest networking technology for connected devices, promising speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G, and 10 times faster than home broadband.

It's not all about speed, though: a more ubiquitous and responsive (between 1ms and 10ms, compared to 4G's 40-60ms) network are also planned, enabling connected devices like autonomous vehicles, drones and even artificial limbs.

That network will be enabled by new infrastructure, which will need to be installed across the country over the next few years. This technology will operate at a higher frequency than existing networks, enabling the speed and bandwidth of 5G but limiting its range - requiring many more base stations to cover the same area as a single 3G or 4G mast.

5G phones won't be launched until next year, and the infrastructure isn't expected to be in place before 2020 at the earliest, although there are plenty of trials taking place, as well as a spectrum bidding war.

6/8/18 - Three is preparing for its 5G rollout, with plans for trials later this year in partnership with Huawei. In its recent financial results, the company said that it had invested £125 million into upgrading its network and IT systems in the first half of 2018. Based on the company's current growth rate and Ofcom's predictions about mobile data use in the UK, Three is going to need to increase its capacity 20-fold by 2025.

2/8/18 - Audi and Ericsson have agreed on plans to work on 5G for automotive production. The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and experts from both companies will run field tests in a technical center of the Audi Production Lab in Gaimersheim, Germany, over the coming months.

As well as the 'smart factory' using 5G, Audi and Ericsson are exploring the use of the technology at other plants.

31/7/18 - The AutoAir project, by Airspan Networks, is deploying 'advanced' 5G networks at the Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedford to test connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs). Airspan says that the work will deliver pervasive 4G and 5G through a network of base stations and will focus on issues such as cell tower handoffs for CAVs.

The project was one of six to receive funding from the government earlier this year.

27/7/18 - Nokia is confident that 5G will save its financial bacon. The company has said that its poor Q2 results (with operating profit down 42 per cent YoY) will recover following accelerating 5G network rollouts in the USA later this year.

26/7/18 - O2, through its parent Telefonica UK, has invited every company in the FTSE 100 to take part in its 5G Testbed trials. O2 wants to understand the processes and use cases where these firms could use 5G - and, of course, it would help the operator manoeuvre them towards its own 5G network. Sky is the first company to accept the offer.

23/7/18 - Huawei has claimed that continuous large bandwidth (100MHz per operator) is the "golden spectrum" for 5G business success. It says that countries with insufficient C-band spectrum can allocate 100 MHz of continuous large bandwidth on TDD 2.6/2.3 GHz to each operator, which will 'improve investment efficiency, while helping to prepare for an evolution towards high bandwidth 5G'.

The company was speaking at the fourth annual Asia-Pacific Spectrum Management Conference.

19/7/18 - Orange has extended its practical 5G trials to the . As part of the trials, Orange will install a demo area in its Opéra megastore in Paris; give its partners an opportunity to test 5G services like 4k video streaming in Châtillon; and work with 5G in vehicles at a facility in Linas-Montlhéry.

9/7/18 - Three has signed an agreement with SSE Enterprise Telecoms to connect its network to 170 BT exchanges, and an additional 270 in the future. This will mean that Three's mobile network reaches thousands more masts, and lays the groundwork for a future 5G rollout.

3/7/18 - Orange Romania, with technology partners Samsung and Cisco, is performing a 5G multi-vendor Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) test in real environment conditions in Floreşti, Cluj county. 15 residential customers, plus Carrefour Market Floresti and in the Florești City Hall, are using Samsung 5G terminals (with 26GHz mmW technology) and Cisco routers for internet access. The results have been 'similar or better' than the existing installed systems.

2/7/18 - Dave Dyson, CEO of Three UK, has said that he wants to focus on providing a reliable and high-quality service to customers, rather than a fast 5G rollout.

"Being first doesn't matter to me," he said to City A.M. "What matters is that when we do launch 5G we give customers a reason to join us. We won't be out this year making claims about a 5G launch, which some operators have done.

"But we will spend between now and the middle of next year making sure whatever we launch has the right quality of service."

He dismissed 5G trials by other operators as "a PR exercise."

29/6/18 - Huawei will launch a 5G phone in 2019, it announced at MWC Shanghai this week. The company will use its own modem and processor in the handset, which will be launched before the end of June next year, instead of one made by an external firm like Qualcomm.

29/6/18 - Finnish carrier Elisa is launching the 'world's first commercial 5G network' - joining Qatar's Ooredoo, which claimed the same thing last month.

There are, however, a couple of differences between Elisa and Ooredoo's implementations. Elisa is already selling subscriptions and used a Huawei device to make a 5G phone call between Tampere and Tallinn; the two locations where the network is active. Ooredoo is offering 5G broadband hardware now and mobile devices next year.

27/6/18 - Qualcomm and Chinese phone maker Vivo are working together on new 5G antenna technology, integrating both sub-6GHz and 28GHz (mmWave) antennas into a commercial smartphone. They tested performance at Qualcomm's antenna lab in San Diego.

Low frequencies (such as sub-6GHz) provide wide coverage, while high frequencies enable higher speed and lower latency.

20/6/18 - Vodafone has announced that it will start 5G trials later this year, at more than 40 sites in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Manchester. The company is also talking to enterprise customers, to test 5G applications like AR and VR in offices, factories and hospitals. The trials will begin between October and December.

19/6/18 - Only just over half (53 per cent) of UK users of mobile internet users in the UK are satisfied with the speed that they are getting, a survey by IHS Markit company RootMetrics has shown. These findings 'counter industry cynicism about the need for 5G investment', says the firm.

Almost 80 per cent of respondents said that they would pay more for higher speeds and reliability.

14/6/18 - 3GPP has approved the standalone (SA) specifications for 5G Release 15, complementing the non-standalone release last from November. The SA release enables independent deployment for 5G New Radio, but does not include the extremely low 0-5ms latency that has been hyped as one of the technology's main draws.

13/6/18 - Scientists at the Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed a tiny 28GHz transceiver, designed to be capable of establishing a stable high-speed 5G connection. The device, in a 4mm x 3mm circuit, uses beam steering to guide the main lobe of the radiation pattern, instead of RF phase shifters.

12/6/18 - Ericsson, in its new Mobility Report, claims that 5G networks will be launched this year, but that Europe will lag behind the rest of the world. Half of all mobile connections in the US will be 5G by 2023, it says, along with a third in North East Asia - but only a fifth in Western Europe.

The company says that regulation and competition will hold 5G back in Europe, while others have blamed market fragmentation and a prolonged focus on 4G.

Also today, Ofcom has announced the radio spectrum bands that it thinks should be prioritised for global 5G use. They are the 26GHz, 37-43.5GHz and 66-71GHz bands, as well as potentially 32GHz. The issue will be discussed at the WRC-19 conferene next year.

6/6/18 - Deloitte has released its report, conducted for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, on the economic and social impacts of 5G. The report concludes that mobile broadband, especially at 5G speeds, has provable economic and transformative benefits, but also that the technology needs further development.

6/6/18 - EE will launch a live trial of 5G services this year. The company will push the scheme live at 10 locations in London's Tech City area this October. Mark Allera, CEO of EE owner BT's consumer business, said that the trial will be "a big step forward in making the benefits of 5G a reality for our customers".

31/5/18 - EE has responded to O2's claims, below, calling them "misleading". Head of network communications Howard Jones told us that the telco's 5G network will feature much faster speeds and lower latency than existing 4G, but will need further development to reach the speeds and 0-5ms latency necessary to enable applications like driverless cars.

29/5/18 - An O2 UK spokesperson has warned that any version of 5G launched prior to 2020 would lack essential capabilities. This is because it would be based on an earlier version of the standard (Release 15, due in June), with the final version (Release 16) not scheduled until December 2019.

"Any UK operator launching ‘5G' before 2020 would be using a ‘lite version' of 5G," the spokesperson told 5G.co.uk. Release 15, for example, does not include super-low latency or the capabilities to support autonomous driving.

24/5/18 - Qualcomm has announced what (it says is) the industry's first 5G New Radio solution for small cells, which are expected to be important to 5G networks. OEMs can use the FSM100xx solution to reuse their soft- and hardware designs across new sub-6 and mmWave products. Qualcomm will begin sampling next year.

23/5/18 - ComSenTer, a US-based multi-university research project, is looking at a successor for 5G, despite the industry insisting that a sixth-generation standard will not be needed.

The group is examining very high frequency transmissions: up to 330GHz, much higher than the 3.4-3.8GHz used for 5G. That means more speed, but even more pronounced problems with range, signal blocking and packet loss. Speeds, though, could reach up to 10Tbps.

21/5/18 - A consortium of 20 companies have completed the EU's Horizon 2020 project: a three-year effort to develop an integrated 5G backhaul and fronthaul transport network called 5G Crosshaul.

The network is able to flexibly interconnect distributed 5G radio access and core network functions, hosted on in-network cloud nodes. It has been trialled in experiments across Europe and Taiwan.

17/5/18 - A trial by BT, Verizon, Ericsson and King's College London has shown how 5G technology can be used in emergencies. In the first test, a drone was sent instructions over a 5G connection using Ericsson's network slicing technology between BT and Verizon's networks; it then proceeds to the supply drop location, guided by a software control system and ground-based markers.

In a second demonstration, the drone was shown providing real-time video surveillance to a remote location, enabling people at that location to make more informed decisions. The drone uses the same 5G radio connection as the first demo, but connects to Verizon's US networks to receive mission details. This demonstrates the possibility of temporarily deploying networks abroad in emergency situations.

15/5/18 - BT CEO Gavin Patterson plans to get the drop on rivals by launching 5G in 2019, a year ahead of the government's commercial rollout plans. He told analysts in an earnings presentation, "We will look to have a commercial 5G product launched in the next 18 months."

BT's owner EE had an early start in 4G, but UK competitors like Vodafone are unlikely to want a repeat of that situation in 5G; so we may see a revision to their plans, too.

14/5/18 - UK cities are competing to win a £100 million infrastructure investment from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport as part of its 5G Testbed and Trials Programme.

Recently discussed at the 5G Summit in Glasgow (see below), the fund will be used to install infrastructure to support 5G trials. Applications close on the 5th of June, with a winner chosen by the end of July.

14/5/18 - The University of Surrey's 5G Innovation Centre has announced its first seven SME technology partners, chosen through their involvement in its testbed programme. The University says that the move aims to widen the 5G opportunities available to smaller enterprises.

The companies are Blu Wireless, CBNL, Cardinality, Eptomical, Estatom, Lime Microsystems and Paramus.

9/5/18 - As part of a consortium investigating autonomous vehicles in Leeds, the city will begin testing self-driving pods in the South Bank area later this year. Consortium member Aql, which holds 5G test licences in the UK, will build the required communications infrastructure. Other members include Gulf Oil, the University of Leeds and Leeds and Bradford city councils.

The pods will be based on the Westfield POD, which Heathrow Airport has used since 2011.

8/5/18 - While England was languishing in sunny Bank Holiday weather, 5G progress continued on the continent. Deutsche Telekom has turned on 5G mobile data in Berlin, deploying six antennae in the city centre using the New Radio (NR) standard. An additional 70 cells are planned to be added over the summer.

In France, Nokia has been testing 5G calls on the 3.5GHz frequency band with telco SFR. The trial was also accomplished using the NR standard, with Nokia technology like the AirScale radio platform.

3/5/18 - The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) has announced that it will hold its 5G Summit in Glasgow on the 14th of May, where delegates will discuss the potential and challenges of the technology. Speakers will focus on the latest trials, standards and deployments, as well as how 5G can be used in verticals like farming and health.

Cisco, Nokia, Vodafone, Qualcomm, University of Strathclyde, Surrey 5GIC (5G Innovation Centre), the DCMS and Ofcom are among the attending speakers.